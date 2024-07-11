PetTest Levels Up Affordable Pet Diabetes Management with NEW, Improved PetLink+ Meter
PetTest is excited to launch the PetLink+, a revolutionary new wireless transmission enabled glucose meter designed to simplify and improve pet diabetes care.WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetTest, the leading provider of pet diabetes management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the PetLink+, a revolutionary new wireless transmission enabled glucose meter designed to simplify and improve pet diabetes care.
Building on the success of the trusted PetTest Meter, the PetLink+ offers the same accurate and reliable blood glucose readings while adding the convenience of wireless data transmission via BLE. This means pet owners can seamlessly transfer their pet's blood glucose results directly to the recently upgraded PetTest Digital Companion App, available on iOS and Android.
PetLink+ Ushers in Enhanced Diabetes Management at Your Fingertips:
• Effortless Data Sharing: With a simple touch, blood glucose readings are instantly transmitted to the PetTest Digital Companion App, eliminating the need for manual data entry.
• Trend Tracking and Insights: The app automatically tracks and analyzes blood glucose data, providing valuable insights into your pet's diabetes patterns and helping you make informed decisions alongside your veterinarian.
• Alerts and Reminders: Set custom reminders for blood glucose testing, insulin administration, and other crucial diabetes management tasks… and if you miss it on your iPhone, the reminders are now compatible with Apple Watch!
• Peace of Mind and Shared Care: Share your pet's glucose data with your veterinarian via the export function for comprehensive care and added peace of mind.
"We are thrilled to introduce the PetLink+ and empower pet owners to take control of their pet's diabetes like never before," said Steven Thuss, CEO of PetTest. "This innovative technology simplifies diabetes management, making it easier for pet owners to stay on top of their pet's health and build an even closer bond with their furry friend."
The PetLink+ is available for sale today on the PetTest website and available soon from the company’s Canadian website and select pet retailers nationwide.
About PetTest
PetTest is a leading innovator in pet diabetes management solutions, supplements, and creative solutions to help all dog and cat owners. Dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families, and with a focus on accuracy, convenience, and education, PetTest offers a comprehensive range of products and resources to help pet owners manage their pet's diabetes effectively.
Bart Krause
PSR Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
LinkedIn
TikTok
Introducing the PetLink+ Meter from PetTest!