Young Performers Turn Christmas Wishes Into Reality for 53 Foster Children

Students Issac McKinney and Rebekkah Aldridge carry gifts to the transport area. With a bicycle on the wish list, one student responded with this Schwinn mountain bike. Even the smallest students kicked in to help! Evie Hutchens pushes a cart to prepare gifts for delivery.

NarroWay Homeschool Theatre Students Deliver 225+ Gifts to Children in South Carolina Foster Care System

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When theatre students at NarroWay Productions learned that 53 foster children and group home residents might go without Christmas gifts this year, they didn't just rehearse compassion—they performed it.

In partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SC DSS), students enrolled in NarroWay's Homeschool Theatre classes have completed a remarkable service project, purchasing over 225 gifts for children throughout the state's foster care system.

From Stage to Service: Students Answer the Call

DSS Team Lead Nicole Phillips approached NarroWay Education Director Lindsey Phillips with Christmas wish lists from children ranging in age and need—some requesting basic necessities like deodorant and clothing, others dreaming of bicycles and toys.

"We presented the need as a service project to students in our homeschool theatre classes and they came on board quickly," said Lindsey Phillips, who posted the wish lists via SignUpGenius. The response exceeded all expectations.

Teens Trade Personal Gifts for Purpose

Rather than exchange presents among themselves, several students redirected their holiday budgets toward children they'd never met. Others tapped into personal savings to ensure no child was left without something special.

"Some of my friends and I went shopping together," said student Caitlin Brenner. "It was so much fun to buy for people I don't know and get what they wanted. I want to do it again!"

The sentiment was unanimous among participants: "It was fun!"

Character Development Beyond the Curtain

"It's amazing to see kids and teens embracing what Christmas is really about and giving from the heart," Phillips said. "They're learning through action what it means to be generous and compassionate. It goes hand in hand with the NarroWay mission to inspire greatness and instill virtue in people of all ages."

As students prepare for their fall semester performances this week at the NarroWay Theatre, the lessons learned through service will resonate far beyond the stage—building character and empathy that transforms lives for years to come.

More than 200 students are currently enrolled in NarroWay's homeschool theatre classes. Students range in age from 6 to 19. To meet the high demand, additional classes are being added for spring 2026.

About NarroWay Productions

NarroWay Productions, located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is recognized as "The Broadway of Christian Entertainment." As one of the few premier Christian theatre companies in the world, NarroWay presents original, faith-based, Broadway-style productions throughout the year while operating an expansive education department offering classes in homeschool theatre, show choir, aerial arts, and dance—where students explore creative arts with no moral compromise.

NarroWay's education department is now enrolling students for the spring semester.

