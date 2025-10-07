Two Majestic Arabian Horses Make Dazzling Stage Debut in NarroWay’s Epic Production 'Lord of Light'

Asher enters as the white horse who comes to conquer Judah enters as the red horse of destruction Asher awaits his handoff from angel Gabriel to Jesus

Purebred Arabians Asher and Judah debut in NarroWay’s high-action, faith-filled spectacle now thrilling audiences near Charlotte, NC.

I was thrilled for the boys to have a purpose — especially this purpose” — Wanda Wood

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two breathtaking purebred Arabian horses, Asher and Judah, made their powerful debut in front of a live audience as NarroWay Productions opened its highly anticipated show, "Lord of Light" — a visually stunning theatrical experience running through October 25 just outside Charlotte, NC.

The 11-year-old half-brothers, recently acquired from Lakewood Farm in Smyrna, South Carolina, captivated the crowd during their first performance. Incredibly, they transitioned from pasture to stage in only 16 days, preparing for one of the most visually intense productions ever staged by NarroWay.

“We have aerial artists swinging from the ceiling, sword-wielding angels and demons, flashing lights, heavy fog, and intense music. It’s a lot for an animal to handle,” said NarroWay co-founder Yvonne Clark. “But these boys were meant for such a time as this.”

The horses were trained by Lindsey DuChaine, a seasoned equestrian professional with 18 years of experience. DuChaine, who recently relocated from Colorado to South Carolina, worked closely with NarroWay to prepare Asher and Judah for their groundbreaking roles.

With little previous training and lovingly referred to as “just eye candy,” Asher and Judah were the final foals from breeder Wanda Wood’s successful program at Lakewood Farm. Miraculously, they share not only the same father but also the same birth date — a rare and symbolic pairing for the theatrical retelling of apocalyptic prophecy.

Now, these striking horses serve a much greater purpose.

In "Lord of Light," Judah commands the stage as the red horse of destruction from the book of Revelation, while Asher portrays the white horse who comes to conquer. Clad in elaborate costumes, they remain unfazed amid clashing swords, strobe effects, and aerial combat — embodying the show’s powerful theme: the ultimate battle between good and evil.

“I was thrilled for the boys to have a purpose — especially this purpose,” said Wanda Wood.

Their journey is only beginning. After "Lord of Light," Asher and Judah will return in "The Real Christmas Story," opening in November, joining Solomon the camel and a full cast of live animals in NarroWay’s immersive retelling of the first Christmas.

Now in its 29th season, NarroWay Productions continues to deliver top-tier, family-friendly live theatre grounded in Christian values. Based in Fort Mill, SC, NarroWay is one of the world’s few premier Christian theatre companies, attracting audiences from across the Southeast and beyond.

“Entertainment is changing the world. It influences our values, our morals, and what we believe is acceptable,” said co-founder Rebecca Martin. “NarroWay is changing entertainment.”

"Lord of Light" runs through October 25 with performances every Friday at 6:30 PM and Saturday at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Each show includes a full dinner and theatrical experience.

🎟️ Tickets and info available at narroway.net

or by calling 803.802.2300.

