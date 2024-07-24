"The Gospel According to Tennessee" Opens at the NarroWay Theatre

A scene from Lessie's front porch in "The Gospel According to Tennessee" "The Gospel According to Tennessee" is a story of faith and perseverance

Fan-Favorite Dinner Show Returns for the First Time Since 2019

This show is a celebration of faith, family, and the enduring spirit of those who overcame the prejudices and real trials of their day.” — K. Rebecca Martin

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NarroWay Productions is thrilled to announce the opening of its highly anticipated theatrical production, "The Gospel According to Tennessee." The show premiered on July 20 and will run through October 26, captivating audiences with a heartwarming and inspirational story set against the backdrop of 1926 East Tennessee.

"The Gospel According to Tennessee" transports audiences to a simpler time, bringing to life the rich culture, deep faith, and strong family values of the South. Audiences can expect a journey filled with vibrant characters and powerful storytelling. Inspired by the real life of Lessie Henderson, the production weaves together elements of drama, humor, and music, delivering a powerful message of faith and perseverance.

The show features an exceptionally talented cast, original music and a medley of songs from the time that complements the vibrant storyline. The stunning set design includes a replica of Backbone Rock, a historic landmark located between Damascus and Shady Valley Tennessee, where the story takes place. In true NarroWay fashion, it is a theatrical experience that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts.

"The Gospel According to Tennessee" first premiered at NarroWay in 2008, but has not been on the stage since February 2019. A proven fan-favorite, the show has received numerous rave reviews in previous seasons and is now back and better than ever.

Dinner, included with the show, features down-home traditional southern favorites attuned to the setting. Southern fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, chow-chow, hot cornbread and butter and homemade blackberry cobbler are served by the performing cast with true southern hospitality.

NarroWay Productions, known for its commitment to excellence in faith-based entertainment, has once again created a show that resonates with people of all ages. The production company prides itself on presenting high-quality performances that reflect positive values and bring meaningful stories to the stage.

"We are excited to present 'The Gospel According to Tennessee'” said Rebecca Martin, Writer and Executive Director of NarroWay Productions. "This show is a celebration of faith, family, and the enduring spirit of those who overcame the prejudices and real trials of their day. We believe it will touch the hearts of everyone who comes to see it."

“The Gospel According to Tennessee” can be seen only at the NarroWay Theatre, located at 3327 SC-51, Fort Mill, SC. The theatre is quickly accessible just ½ mile from I-77 exit 90 and less than 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte (NC). Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at narroway.net or by calling the box office at 803.802.2300. Group rates and special discounts are also available.

About NarroWay Productions

NarroWay Productions is one of the premier Christian theatre companies in the United States, dedicated to producing Broadway-style shows that entertain, educate, and inspire. With a mission to create wholesome entertainment that reflects strong moral values, NarroWay has been delighting audiences since its founding in 1996.