PECO Customers to Pay $20/Month More in 2026

PECO Price to Compare - Historical Rates 2018-2025

PECO customers face a 6% rate hike this winter. Philadelphia electric bills could jump $20/month since 2024. UtilityRates.com urges residents to shop now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UtilityRates.com wants to warn PECO electricity customers in Philadelphia that they could see their average monthly electric bills jump this winter by 6%.Until November 30, PECO's PTC rate was 10.4 per kWh. This included a Generation Supply Adjustment (GSA) of 9.50 cents per kWh and 0.9 cents for the FERC transmission charge. But on December 1, 2025, PECO raised its default rate for residential electricity customers in Philadelphia. This new rate is 6% higher than what residential customers paid as part of the utility's November 2025 Price to Compare or PTC rate.Researchers at UtilityRates.com tracking PECO rates found that from 2021 to 2025, PECO Price To Compare (PTC) rates increased 11 times. In this new rate hike, the PECO PTC rate rose by 23.5874%, going from 8.92 cents per kWh in February, 2024 to 11.024 cents on December 1, 2025. For the average customer, that's a $20 price hike in less than 24 months.Key Take Aways* Starting December 1, an average home using 854 kWh per month will pay about $94.14 per month in monthly supply charges; about $5.32 more than in November.* PECO customers normally use more electricity in the winter. Supply charges could rise by $10 or more per month.* Including PECO distribution charges, the average monthly winter electric bill in Philadelphia would easily go over $200.00.What PECO Customers Can DoTo be sure, PECO PTC customers are looking at a hard winter. For this reason, UtilityRates.com urges Philadelphia electricity customers to shop retail electric suppliers to find the best lowest-priced, fixed rate plan that can meet their needs. Specifically, PECO customers should have 12 month plans (or longer) that lock in a current rate that will not change during the length of the plan. Not only can they freeze their electric supply charge rate for the winter but they can also avoid summer price shock when the 2026 PJM Capacity Auction results take effect, adding 1.5-5% to monthly bills.Lastly, we want to remind PA electric consumers to install energy saving upgrades to their homes before the end of the year. Not only can improving a home's energy efficiency cut monthly electric bills but this will be the last time to apply for Energy Tax Credits. Electricity customers can qualify for tax credits up to 30% of the value of installing new energy efficient home improvements and appliances. But these must be completed before midnight, December 31, 2025.About UtilityRates.comUtilityRates.com serves 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 130 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare PECO electricity rates , and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

