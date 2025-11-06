Grown Brilliance Expands Retail Footprint With New Boston Store on Newbury Street

A photo of Grown Brilliance's store facade

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Brilliance, the fine jewelry brand redefining modern luxury with ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds, is proud to announce the opening of its newest retail location on Boston’s famed Newbury Street. The boutique marks the brand’s latest brick-and-mortar expansion and introduces its signature same-day engagement ring experience to the Northeast.Known for its elevated designs, transparent pricing, and commitment to sustainability, Grown Brilliance offers an unparalleled shopping model that allows customers to try on, customize, and take home their dream ring in a single visit — a rarity in the bridal category where multi-week lead times are the norm.“Our Boston store on Newbury Street is a true gem — warm, inviting, and home to our most-loved bridal designs,” said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance. “We understand the joy of instant gratification, and GB delivers just that. Walk in, connect with our jewelry experts, try on pieces that speak to your style, and walk out with your dream ring the very same day. Because nothing compares to finding the one — and taking it home with you.”The Boston boutique will showcase Grown Brilliance’s full range of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and exclusive in-store styles, featuring diamonds that are physically, chemically, and optically identical to mined stones — but created responsibly in modern labs using renewable energy.The Newbury Street opening follows successful store launches in New York, Los Angeles, and Soho, further solidifying Grown Brilliance’s commitment to making luxury accessible, transparent, and immediate.Store Details📍175 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116Mon - Sat: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PMSun: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PMgb.boston@grownbrilliance.com+1 6172141864💍 Appointments encouraged but not requiredAbout Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a female-founded fine jewelry house that brings a modern lens to luxury. The brand was born from founder Akshie Jhaveri's deep experience in the jewelry world and her desire to reimagine diamonds for a new generation. Moving beyond the traditions of mined stones, she envisioned a brand that celebrates lab-grown diamonds as symbols of sustainability, individuality, and self-expression. With a sharp eye for design and a storyteller’s instinct, Akshie has shaped Grown Brilliance into a distinct and culturally relevant name in fine jewelry. In just a few years, the brand has grown to 15 stores across the U.S., establishing itself as a destination for engagement rings and modern heirlooms alike.Press Contact:Jessica Kiralyjkiraly@megamegaprojects.com

