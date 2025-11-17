Cityscape Global opens in Riyadh with $43bn worth of deals announced

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025 opened today in Riyadh in the presence of senior Saudi government representatives, international decision-makers, and industry leaders from across the global real estate sector. Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf, Cityscape Global is Saudi Arabia’s flagship platform for real estate investment and urban transformation.Opening address from Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Municipalities and HousingThe ceremony began with an opening address from H.E. Majed bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, who highlighted Saudi Arabia’s real estate growth and its rising global prominence in urban development.His Excellency stated during the opening of Cityscape Global 2025 that the exhibition serves as a national platform reflecting the Kingdom’s ambition to build smart cities, modern lifestyles, and a world-class real estate economy founded on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.At the end of his address, His Excellency said: “Let us move forward together with confidence toward an urban future worthy of a nation whose people build its legacy and write its chapters of progress with global standards and a steadfast national vision.”Following His Excellency were interviews with H.E. Kim Yun Duk, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for the Republic of Korea, H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning for the Sultanate of Oman and then remarks from HRH Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Aseer Region and Chairman of the Aseer Development Authority.Their participation set a strong strategic foundation for a week focused on collaboration, investment, and the theme of Cityscape 2025: The Future of Urban Living.Following opening addresses, the event moved into a series of high value project announcements that set the tone for day one.Major announcements, partnerships and investmentsHis Excellency revealed the value of deals signed over the first two days of Cityscape Global will total $43billion. Today’s announcements introduced major residential and mixed-use projects that reflect sustained confidence in the Saudi market and build on the momentum of last year’s opening. The strong flow of investment this year highlights the continued acceleration of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia and the growing interest from domestic and international players.Major developers confirmed significant new deals during the opening program. NHC announced more than $26 billion in new projects. Mohammad Albuty, NHC CEO, said the company continues to expand access to high quality residential options and support large scale community development across Saudi Arabia.King Salman Park Foundation (KSPF) revealed $1 billion in new development value. KSPF CEO George Tanasijevich noted that the investment reflects continued progress toward delivering one of the world’s largest urban parks with integrated residential, cultural, environmental, and commercial features.Ajdan confirmed projects valued at $3.1 billion – with over 950,000 sqm of visionary, mixed use destinations, including: Sports Boulevard, Khobar Pier, Ajdan Towers and Grand Square. Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan said the new deals highlight strong demand for high quality urban destinations and waterfront living.Retal added further activity to the day with new developments valued at $3.1 billion and totalling 1,130,637 sqm in land area, including Deera, Jewar Al Haram, Retal Heights, Ewan Makkah, Ayala Hills and Sedra 4G residence.Al Majdiah continued the momentum by announcing $2.5 billion in residential and community projects. Khaled AlMajed, Al Majdiah Chairman, said the developments reinforce the company’s commitment to creating vibrant and liveable neighbourhoods that support national growth.Saudi Arabia is a hub for real estate and developmentDiriyah Company delivered a distinctive update that marked a strategic shift from its traditional offering – announcing the $1.5 billion launch of the company’s first non-branded residential units, called Manazel Al Hadawi. This move widens access to the heritage-led district and responds to evolving demand patterns across the market. The new category represents its first launch aimed at a broader, more accessible audience, allowing more people to live within the landmark masterplan.Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate, led by CEO Abdullah Al Habib, announced a major new residential development valued at $1.3 billion. The project, named Tura, will span 250,000 square meters, marking a significant addition to the company’s growing portfolio of large-scale real estate ventures.Al Othaim, through Abdulrahman Al Qoot, Chief of the Residential Sector, announced $1.1 billion in new developments, including 236,000+ sqm of high-end retail, hospitality and leisure spaces with 3,600+ units within Al Othaim Konooz - Madinah and Al Othaim Konooz - Khamis Mushait.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf said: “The scale of investment announced at Cityscape Global today demonstrates the sector’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s long term urban development vision. In addition, to showcasing how Cityscape Global continues to function as a leading platform for translating investment deals into tangible projects and economic opportunity.”The event programme continued across the venue with conferences, workshops, design showcases, investor briefings, and innovation sessions. These sessions will run throughout the next three days and will bring together leaders from across architecture, construction, PropTech, urban planning, and investment. Topics include future cities, sustainability, generative artificial intelligence, digital planning tools, affordable housing, and new models for community centred design.Foundation Partners of Cityscape Global include NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, and Rua AlHaram AlMakki Co.Cityscape Global has accelerated opportunities for collaboration and investment in Riyadh and continues to support national development objectives by bringing global expertise to Saudi Arabia. The strong opening today reflects the ongoing growth of the real estate sector and the appetite for long term partnership across local and global markets.For more information, please visit: https://cityscapeglobal.com/ ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.To learn more, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com

