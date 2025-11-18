Investment announcements and policy discussions continue on day two of Cityscape Global 2025

Cityscape Global 2025 2 Cityscape Global 2025 3 Cityscape Global 2025 4

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025 continued in Riyadh today with a series of real estate deals and policy discussions around the theme: The Future of Urban Living. Sponsored by Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf, Cityscape Global has become the leading platform for convening international real estate leaders to discuss investments, planning and innovation.Cityscape Global 2025’s Foundation Partners include NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, and Rua AlHaram AlMakki Co.Major projects and FDI drive Saudi Arabia’s real estate sectorMajor projects and discussions around how foreign direct investment is helping the real estate industry in Saudi Arabia were also discussed across the first two days of Cityscape Global.On day one a dedicated panel discussion with Loaye Al-Nahedh, CEO, REDF; Brian Higgins, Founder & Managing Partner, King Street Capital Management and Mohammed bin Saleh Albuty, CEO, NHC, joined to discuss how Saudi Arabia’s government-backed initiatives are reshaping investor confidence. They noted a sharp rise in global interest, highlighting new opportunities in foreign direct investment and sectors such as data centres and digital infrastructure.In a fireside chat, John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global, emphasized the rapid progress of Saudi Arabia’s flagship destinations, noting that ten resorts are now operational, with seventeen more scheduled to open next year.“I set out to build a national champion for Saudi real estate, and I think we’ve achieved that,” Pagano said, emphasising sustainability and alignment with Vision 2030. Red Sea and Amaala now stand as the world’s largest destinations powered entirely by renewable energy.Oussama Kabani, Group Chief Development Officer, ROSHN Group, joined Sheela Maini Søgaard, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group, to discuss the next frontier of master-planning, from vertical mobility to AI-enabled design tools. The speakers underscored that future masterplans must remain both flexible and affordable to attract investment and ensure long-term success. Kabani stressed the importance of cross-project collaboration, while Søgaard noted that even as technology transforms urban life, human values and youth engagement must anchor tomorrow’s cities.Furthermore, Eng. Ahmed Al Juhani, CEO, Rua Al Madinah; Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority; Alessandra Priante, President, Italian National Tourism Board and Gavin M. Faull Chairman & President, Swiss-Belhotel International, explored how mega-events accelerate urban transformation.Hamidaddin noted, “Riyadh Season and AlUla Season 2024 put Saudi on the global map, hosting more events per week than Las Vegas.” Priante emphasised that true legacy requires long-term planning, citing Milan’s post-Expo 2015 evolution.Deal momentum continuesAcross the first two days of the event, $43 billion in deals were revealed setting the tone for the world’s most significant real estate event.Day two of Cityscape Global began with some of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate companies reporting a series of big deals, including:• ROSHN Group announced a $293 million new large-scale development with 700+ units within SEDRA community; land sales in ALAROUS with sub-developers.• Al Bilad Capital announced $4.4 billion for the launch of the Makkah Vision Fund for a 686,000 sqm site near Masjid al-Haram, and Al Bilad Opportunities Fund II for a 229,000 sqm mixed-use site in Qurtubah.• ALUPCO (Alumininium Products Company) & AAG (Asia Aluminium Group) announced a $500 Million Saudi-Chinese mega-deal to establish aluminium plants in the Kingdom to supply major real estate projects.• SAB Invest announced the $764 million launch of two major mixed-use development funds – an office-led high-rise landmark on King Fahd Road in Sahafa district, and a multi-purpose mid-rise community along the Eastern Ring Road in Hamra district.• And 11 municipalities signed PPP contracts with Elm and TUV Rheiland to strengthen urban sustainability, foster innovation ecosystems, elevate quality of life and ensure high-quality civil works delivery.Saudi Mayors discuss the future of urban livingDay two of Cityscape also saw a fact-driven discussion on how Saudi cities are aligning heritage-led developments with the visitor economy, private-sector participation, and real estate investment.Moderated by Saud Alsulaimani, Country Head – KSA, JLL, the session featured:• H.E. Saleh Al-Turki, Mayor of Jeddah• H.E. Musad bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood Mayor of Holy Makkah• H.E. Abdullah Mahdi Al-Jali, Mayor of Aseer RegionH.E. Saleh Al-Turki highlighted Jeddah’s dynamic growth and investor appeal:“Jeddah has delivered more than 29 investment projects across housing, engineering, and industry. Our priority is creating a vibrant city with strong infrastructure and quality-of-life indicators, making Jeddah a global destination for investment.”H.E. Musad bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, Mayor of Holy Makkah emphasized Mecca’s ambitious investment program:“Launching over 100 investment opportunities in 2024 was a historic milestone. We restructured urban areas to improve quality of life and designated logistics hubs and labour housing zones. These projects are catalysts for sustainable urban development.”H.E. Abdullah Mahdi Al-Jali. Mayor of Aseer Region underscored Asir’s tourism-driven urban identity:“Asir’s capital is its natural beauty. Our urban planning focuses on open, sustainable spaces that leverage sunlight and air, creating attractive environments for residents and investors. We resolved 95% of stalled projects and paved the way for new investments through unprecedented regulatory flexibility.”Special mortgage rates and offers for Cityscape 2025 attendeesIn addition to deal announcements and discussions on the future of global and Saudi real estate industry, Cityscape Global’s attendees were also securing exclusive cash backs, special discounts, and on-site financing below 3% from the banks at this year’s event.Indeed, visitors have the opportunity to win prizes worth more than SAR 11 million across the remaining days.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf said: “Cityscape Global 2025 is driving thought leadership and facilitating conversations that shape the future of real estate. It is where transformative deals and strategic investments are made between Saudi Arabia and the global community to unlock new opportunities for growth. And co-located with Cityscape Global, the inaugural ESTAAD has also proven itself to be a strategic place for conversations around sport, stadiums and the road to the FIFA World Cup 2034.”Cityscape Global 2025 continues in Riyadh until 20 November. To learn more, visit: https://cityscapeglobal.com/ ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.