ESTAAD 2025 kicks off in Riyadh to power Saudi Arabia’s next era of stadiums and mega events

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Sport, ESTAAD 2025 is underway in Riyadh, marking a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia’s rapidly advancing sport and entertainment infrastructure. Co-located with Cityscape 2025, the event opened with a powerful address by H.E. Bader Alkadi, Vice Minister of Sport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who set the stage for a dynamic program focused on innovation, integrity, and global collaboration.The rest of day one featured headline appearances and interviews with some of the world’s most influential figures in sport, including Giorgio Marchetti, Deputy Secretary General of UEFA, who shared insights on the future of international football.Lessons in sport from former athletesLater in the day, Fabio Capello, legendary manager known as “The Championship Contractor,” delved into the concept of greatness in football management, emphasising the importance of adapting to different team mentalities and environments, the challenge of instilling a winning approach, and the significance of leadership.Yesterday’s sessions closed with an interview and exclusive meet-and-greet with Edwin van der Sar, iconic Manchester United goalkeeper, offering fans a rare opportunity to connect with a sporting legend.Momentum continued into the second day with a fireside chat with His Highness Prince Khalid bin Mohammed AlSaud, Chairman of Diriyah Club Sports Company, and former international footballer Mamadou Sakho, on building legacy through sport and community. The discussion underscored the need for sustainable development, balancing traditional values with modern technology, and the role of sports in fostering community pride and youth empowerment.Mamadou Sakho commented, “You can see here in Saudi Arabia, they invest a lot in sport, which is good for the next generation. What they used to see only on TV, they can now see in the stadiums here. It’s very important for Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region; many countries are looking at Saudi Arabia now because they can see the vision.”Learning from legacy sporting eventsThe panel session that followed took a deep dive into FIFA’s venue legacy from Qatar 2022 through the USA 2026 and beyond. Panelists Khalid AlKhudair, CXO of SNB, Sakis Batsilas, Deputy CEO of FIFA World Cup 2022, and Kely Nascimento, Chief Impact Officer of Hadaf Global and Executive Advisor to US Soccer, focused on the legacy and strategic pressures of hosting major sports events, using Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the U.S. as case studies. The importance of cross-regional collaboration and knowledge transfer was underscored, with a call for continuous improvement and learning from past events to ensure successful future hosting. Khalid AlKhudair commented: “Today everything is happening in Saudi Arabia, as you can see from this event [ESTAAD] in itself. The number of events that are taking place here, and even abroad but organised by the Kingdom, is phenomenal.”Transforming Saudi Arabia into a global events hubThe event has also welcomed the CEOs of leading Saudi clubs - Alnassr, Al Hilal, NEOM SC - alongside the owner of Al Kholood, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to elevating its domestic football ecosystem.Top exhibitors, including Saudi Aramco, Alhilal Club Academy Sports Company, Perkins & Will, Radian Engineering Consultancy and the Ministry of Sport (MOS), are showcasing immersive factory and sport activations, highlighting the cutting-edge technology and infrastructure driving Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub for mega events.“With voices from global sport, alongside leaders from Saudi clubs, the first two days of ESTAAD have showcased the calibre of ideas and ambition shaping what comes next. From immersive showcases by leading exhibitors to strategic conversations around sport, stadiums and the road to FIFA World Cup 2034, ESTAAD is where vision turns into delivery”, said Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf.ESTAAD offers a platform for connecting the sports and entertainment sectors, with strategic discussions on preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and unveiling ambitious Giga-Projects.As Saudi Arabia invests $2.7 billion in new stadiums and prepares to host world-class events, ESTAAD stands at the forefront - uniting leaders, visionaries, and fans in shaping the next era of sport and entertainment.ENDSAbout ESTAAD and Cityscape GlobalBorn from the momentum of Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate show, ESTAAD is Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated platform uniting the whole ecosystem behind stadiums and mega events.The Arabic word for stadium, ESTAAD, is co-located with Cityscape Global and connects the entire sports and entertainment infrastructure ecosystem. It provides an opportunity to gain insights from sports federations, expo organisers, Olympic committees, celebrity athletes, top architects, and venue operators.Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment, hosting the world’s most significant events, such as the 2027 Asian Games, Expo 2030, and FIFA World Cup 2034.Cityscape Global and ESTAAD are organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.For more information, visit https://estaad.com/

