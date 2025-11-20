Saudi Arabia sets new standards in urban living at Cityscape Global

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025 continued to set the pace for the region’s real estate sector today, with a series of high-value announcements and policy discussions under the theme: The Future of Urban Living. Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf, Cityscape Global remains the leading platform for convening international real estate leaders to discuss investments, planning, and innovation.Cityscape Global saw developer ROSHN become the first company in Saudi Arabia to obtain an instant licence for off-plan sales projects, under a new licensing service launched by REGA as part of its efforts to empower the real estate development sector in the Kingdom.In a headline keynote speech, Saad Alkroud, Head of Local Real Estate Investment Division at PIF, examined how Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is unlocking unprecedented investment opportunities for the private sector across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape.Alkroud said: “Saudi Arabia’s hosting of this global event in Riyadh, the center of decision-making, reflects the convening power and significant transformation underway across Saudi’s real estate sector.”He went on to outline PIF’s central role in driving Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. “At PIF, we’re not just building projects, we’re developing connected ecosystems that create opportunities, transform industries, and enrich quality of life.”Cityscape attendees heard insights from leading voices across real estate, education, and urban development:• In an interview, H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Hajri, Deputy Minister for Investment, Ministry of Education, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed the growing opportunities for investment in education infrastructure as a distinct asset class, with expected investment opportunities in the Kingdom estimated at SAR 50 billion.• Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia is the first city in the world designed for entertainment, sport and social interaction, and Morgan Parker OAM, Vice Chair – Management Committee, Qiddiya Investment Company, explored what this means for future urban models.• May Abdelhamid, CEO, Social Housing & Mortgage Finance Fund, Ministry of Housing & Development – Egypt, addressed the Future of Living Summit on the affordable housing policies and innovative financial tools being deployed in Egypt, and lessons for the wider region.• Meanwhile on the Developers and Architects (DnA) stage, Helle Søholt, CEO & Founding Partner, Gehl Architects, took a deep dive into how cities like Madinah balance technological innovation with human needs, putting wellbeing first while using smart technology to enhance community experiences.Cityscape Global’s International Developer Programme continued to attract global attention, with developers and investors from around the world exploring new opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic real estate landscape.The third day saw the Future Leaders’ Hackathon competition, which challenges the next generation of architectural and urban design students to reimagine the Kingdom's future through a groundbreaking design challenge. Entrants came from leading Saudi Arabian universities, including Prince Sultan University, Dar Al Uloom University, King Saud University, Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University and Al Yamamah University. The winning team of four female King Saud University students won the final prize of 30k SAR and internships with Al Majidiah, the hackathon sponsor, with the second-placed team taking home a 20k SAR prize.Also on day three, a high-level panel brought together The Mayor of Eastern Province, H.E. Eng. Fahd bin Mohammad Al-Jubair and the CEO of Urban Planning & Development Authority, H.E. Eng. Ahmed Abdulaziz Alkhayat. Moderated by former BBC journalist Jessy El Murr, the pair discussed how data-driven planning, mega-projects, and digital platforms are shaping the Gulf’s urban future. The discussion focused on smart city innovation, public-private partnerships, and strategies to accelerate development.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, said: “The momentum we’ve seen this week - from landmark investment announcements to pioneering policy initiatives -reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a global hub for real estate and urban development. We’re proud to provide a platform where transformative ideas and partnerships flourish, and where the next generation is empowered to reimagine the Kingdom’s future.”For more information, please visit: https://cityscapeglobal.com/ ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.

