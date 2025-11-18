Catalis Launches Request311 to Modernize Citizen Engagement and Service Delivery

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leader in SaaS and integrated payments for government, has launched Catalis Request311 , a next-generation Citizen Request Management (CRM) solution. Purpose-built for municipalities, the platform helps governments efficiently manage public requests while strengthening accountability and citizen engagement. Request311 gives residents an easy way to report non-emergency issues and equips staff with tools to manage them from start to finish. The cloud-based solution supports municipalities of any size and integrates seamlessly with the Catalis ecosystem.The City of Rochester, Minnesota, recently launched Catalis Request311 to improve efficiency and enhance visibility into citizen service activity. “Catalis Request311 has allowed me to track and analyze how the community utilizes Rochester 311, helping us create a comprehensive picture of service demand and areas for improvement,” said Jorge Llinas, 311 Customer Service Supervisor for Rochester. “The ability to fully process a service request within one platform has improved internal workflows across multiple departments.”Key Benefits of Catalis Request311 include:• Citizen Convenience – Residents can submit requests, track progress, and receive real-time updates via branded apps, SMS, email, voice, and push notifications.• Operational Efficiency – Call center features, intelligent request routing, and bulk update tools help staff resolve issues quickly while maintaining high service standards.• Transparency & Trust – Interactive dashboards, maps, and reporting tools enable municipalities to share real-time service data with citizens, fostering open government.• Custom Branding & Integrations – Municipalities can fully customize their citizen portals and apps while leveraging integrations with other Catalis solutions and third-party platforms.• Actionable Insights – Advanced reporting and survey tools deliver insights on service performance and citizen satisfaction.“Catalis Request311 underscores our commitment to helping governments deliver exceptional service while building stronger community connections,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive Vice President, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement. “From call centers to mobile apps, Request311 enhances transparency, efficiency, and engagement for municipalities of every size.”

