Stark County, OH Selects Catalis to Modernize Jury Management

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Online jury management system improves transparency, efficiency, and citizen experience

We’re proud to partner with Stark County to modernize jury management, improving efficiency for staff and creating a better experience for citizens.” — Kevin Barhydt, Executive Vice President of Catalis Courts & Land Records

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis, a leading provider of government technology solutions, announced today that Stark County, Ohio, has selected Catalis Jury Management Software to modernize and streamline jury duty operations. The cloud-based platform will equip court staff with modern tools to simplify jury duty scheduling, automate juror communications via text and email, and improve accessibility for residents called to serve. Catalis Jury is a secure, cloud-based jury operations platform that helps courts simplify the full juror lifecycle, from qualification and summoning to check-in and attendance tracking. Key features include automated jury selection workflows, a secure online juror portal, and integrated payments, hosted on AWS. Catalis Jury ensures disaster recovery, compliance, and robust data security.“Catalis Jury gives us the ability to better serve residents through a secure juror communication system that will offer text/email reminders, online self-service for qualifications and deferrals, and a smoother summons and check-in process,” said Cortney Morgan, Court Administrator of Stark County. “This upgrade makes jury service more convenient and also helps protect our County’s IT security.”“We are proud to partner with Stark County to modernize their court jury management system,” said Kevin Barhydt, EVP of Courts & Land Records at Catalis. “The Catalis Jury Management Solution will transform the way jurors are notified, scheduled, and managed, delivering efficiency for staff and a better experience for citizens.”By selecting Catalis Jury, Stark County joins a growing number of courts across North America adopting modern jury administration solutions. This partnership demonstrates the County’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centered service delivery in the justice system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.