Catalis Launches Request311 to Modernize Citizen Engagement and Service Delivery
Streamlining government service and enhancing citizen convenience
Request311 gives residents an easy way to report non-emergency issues and equips staff with tools to manage them from start to finish. The cloud-based solution supports municipalities of any size and integrates seamlessly with the Catalis ecosystem.
The Town of Innisfail, Alberta, recently launched Catalis Request311 to enhance visibility and improve service tracking. According to Curtis Hoffman, P.Tech(Eng.), Engineering Coordinator for Innisfail, the platform has already delivered noticeable improvements: “Request Management gives us much better reporting on resident complaints and requests. The mapping feature is also a lot cleaner than what we had before. Plus, having a ‘one-stop’ system for permits makes tracking so much easier.”
Key Benefits of Catalis Request311 include:
• Citizen Convenience – Residents can submit requests, track progress, and receive real-time updates via branded apps, SMS, email, voice, and push notifications.
• Operational Efficiency – Call center features, intelligent request routing, and bulk update tools help staff resolve issues quickly while maintaining high service standards.
• Transparency & Trust – Interactive dashboards, maps, and reporting tools enable municipalities to share real-time service data with citizens, fostering open government.
• Custom Branding & Integrations – Municipalities can fully customize their citizen portals and apps while leveraging integrations with other Catalis solutions and third-party platforms.
• Actionable Insights – Advanced reporting and survey tools deliver insights on service performance and citizen satisfaction.
“Catalis Request311 underscores our commitment to helping governments deliver exceptional service while building stronger community connections,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive Vice President, Catalis Technologies Canada. “From call centers to mobile apps, Request311 enhances transparency, efficiency, and engagement for municipalities of every size.”
