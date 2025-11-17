Drinkmate Announces Holiday Sale: Up to 25% Off Sitewide and Exclusive Amazon Prime Savings

Drinkmate is all about beverage innovation and giving people more ways to enjoy the beverages they love, and the holidays are the perfect time to bring the fun of carbonation into more homes” — Kristyn Ristaino, VP Global Marketing and Sales

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, a leading innovator in home beverage carbonation, today announced its biggest promotion of the year. Beginning immediately and running through December 31, Drinkmate is offering 25% off select machines, bundles, and accessories across its online store and major retail partners. In addition, Amazon Prime members will receive an extra 5% off during Black Friday–Cyber Monday (BFCM).

Shoppers can take advantage of the promotion across Drinkmate’s most popular products, including Machine-only units, the Special Bundle, the Bubble Up Bundle, the Ultimate Bundle, the 4 CO2 cylinder bundle, the Drinkmate Spritzer, and the Drinkmate LUX.

“Drinkmate is all about beverage innovation and giving people more ways to enjoy the beverages they love, and the holidays are the perfect time to bring the fun of carbonation into more homes,” said Kristyn Ristaino, VP, Marketing and Sales of Drinkmate. “Whether customers want to upgrade their machine, give the gift of bubbles, or stock up on CO₂, the holiday promotion offers incredible value across our product line.”

Customers can take advantage of the year-end promotions through the Drinkmate website and top online partners, Amazon and Target. The exclusive extra 5% off for Amazon Prime members will run only during the BFCM window.

With the holidays approaching, the sale gives shoppers an easy opportunity to experience and gift healthier, more sustainable, and endlessly customizable sparkling beverages — from water and tea to juice, cocktails, and more. For more information about Drinkmate and its innovative carbonation products, visit Drinkmate.us

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.