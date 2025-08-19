Drinkmate Introduces Stainless Steel Bottles in Two Convenient Sizes

Our Stainless-steel bottles are stylish, reusable, and built to withstand daily use while offering the flexibility to carbonate and enjoy any drink – from sparkling water to juices and cocktails” — Kristyn Ristaino, Global Director of Marketing

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, one of the world’s leading producers of home beverage carbonators that can carbonate any beverage, is proud to introduce their stainless-steel bottles, available in both 0.7L and 1L sizes. Designed for durability, style, and functionality, these bottles are a great addition to Drinkmate’s growing line of beverage innovation.

The stainless-steel bottles give consumers a sleek and sustainable option for carbonating and storing their favorite beverages. Built with high-quality, BPA-free materials and precision-engineered for Drinkmate’s carbonation systems, the bottles maintain freshness and fizz longer than traditional plastic alternatives.

“Consumers want convenience without compromise, and our stainless-steel bottles deliver exactly that,” said Kristyn Ristaino, Global Director of Marketing at Drinkmate. “They are stylish, reusable, and built to withstand daily use while offering the flexibility to carbonate and enjoy any drink – from sparkling water to juices and cocktails.”

With a modern design and available in two versatile sizes, the bottles are perfect for both everyday use and entertaining. The 0.7L size (MSRP $54.99) offers portability and convenience, while the 1L size (MSRP $59.99) provides maximum capacity for family use or gatherings.

The stainless-steel bottles further reinforce Drinkmate’s mission to provide eco-friendly, waste-reducing alternatives to single-use packaging while giving consumers freedom to sparkle more than just water. The stainless-steel bottles are available online at www.Drinkmate.us.

For more information, please visit www.idrinkproducts.com.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate’s proprietary home carbonation system allows consumers to carbonate any cold beverage—not just water. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate is available in over 20 countries worldwide and continues to innovate with products that are eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to use. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.