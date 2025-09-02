Drinkmate to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Headquarters in Saline, Michigan

Event Set for Friday, September 26 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, one of the world’s leading producers of home beverage carbonators that can carbonate any beverage, Drinkmate, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Global Headquarters in Saline, Michigan.

To celebrate the occasion, the company will host a ribbon cutting event on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at its new facility located at 1422 Woodland Drive. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 AM, with remarks from Drinkmate leadership, Mayor Brian Marl, and representatives from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to call Saline our new home,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “This new space reflects our continued growth and commitment to innovation, and we’re excited to become an active part of the Saline business community.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests are invited to take a guided tour of the facility to see Drinkmate’s operations in action. The event will also include interactive demos of the full Drinkmate product line, including the best-selling OmniFizz and a preview of the new SparkleUp machine, showcasing how the brand enables consumers to carbonate not just water, but any beverage. Attendees will enjoy a selection of sparkling beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, and a celebratory cake generously donated by Costco of Ann Arbor.

“We welcome Drinkmate to Saline and look forward to the contributions they’ll make as part of our vibrant and growing business community,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “This is an exciting addition to our local economy.”

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce echoed that sentiment. “We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of Drinkmate’s new headquarters,” said Lisa Bozzi, Executive Director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. “Drinkmate brings innovative energy and manufacturing jobs to our region, and we’re proud to support their continued success here in Saline.”

The event is open to invited guests, business leaders, community members, and media. RSVPs are encouraged.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Drinkmate’s New Headquarters

When: Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting: 11:30 AM

Where: Drinkmate Headquarters | 1422 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176

For media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact:

Kristyn Ristaino

Global Marketing & International Sales Director

Email: kristyn@idrinkproducts.com

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate’s proprietary home carbonation system allows consumers to carbonate any cold beverage—not just water. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate is available in over 20 countries worldwide and continues to innovate with products that are eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to use. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.

