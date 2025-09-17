Promethean Energy Safely and Efficiently Decommissions Orphaned Offshore Well in South Timbalier

Image of compromised well in South Timbalier

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promethean Energy , the Gulf of America’s premier specialist in late-life asset stewardship and offshore decommissioning , has successfully completed a multi-client project to safely plug and abandon an orphaned well on a storm-damaged platform in the South Timbalier lease area. The high-risk project, completed incident-free and under budget, reinforces Promethean’s commitment to retiring aging offshore infrastructure while supporting the broader goals of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSSE) orphan well program.The operation involved significant challenges due to extensive hurricane-related structural damage to the facility. Initial assessments revealed the platform was listing, raising serious safety and environmental concerns.EXPERTISE DRIVES SAFE, EFFICIENT SUCCESSThe project entailed reinstating well control barriers on an orphan well and completing abandonment activities amid extreme hazards. Structural instabilities, deteriorated well barriers, hydrocarbon leaks, and subsurface complexities posed significant risk to personnel, the environment, and cost. Yet through phased execution, proactive risk mitigation, and an experienced multidisciplinary team, the operation was completed incident-free, ahead of schedule and under budget, further underscoring Promethean Energy’s commitment to safe, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible decommissioning“This project reflects Promethean’s core commitment: to safely manage and retire aging offshore infrastructure with integrity, precision, and environmental responsibility,” said Steve Louis, SVP Decommissioning, at Promethean Energy.INSPECTION & RISK ASSESSMENTIn preparation for Make-Safe and Well Abandonment, an initial aerial inspection was conducted in May 2025, revealing extensive damage: the boat landing was missing, heliport skirting had been torn away, the wellhead access deck was no longer intact, and the main deck support column had detached from the stabbing guide.Further analysis found the well was venting gas from the production casing downstream of the gate valve. Drone surveys and high-resolution imagery uncovered severe structural compromise at a jacket leg weldment, and the deck leg had been forcibly displaced into the jacket leg, exceeding material deformation limits, and the pile-to-jacket connection on the leg had completely failed. Survey data and stability assessments indicated a high risk of structural collapse.STRATEGIC MITIGATION & EXECUTIONDespite the operational complexity and safety risks, Promethean Energy successfully executed the decommissioning using a combination of advanced inspection tools, methodical engineering reviews, and meticulous planning. The well was safely abandoned, and the site was secured without environmental harm.A phased approach prioritized safety: non-boarding inspections with ultrasonic detection and imaging mapped structural hazards. Stability of the tilted platform was addressed through swift pile-to-jacket connection restoration. The team secured well access, reinstated surface barriers, killed and abandoned the well, and installed compliant permanent plugs. Multi-client synergies and risk segmentation further optimized cost, safety, and execution.“This project exemplifies our team’s ability to safely manage high-risk offshore assets with precision and care,” said Clint Boman, SVP Operations, at Promethean Energy. “We are proud to continue leading the industry in responsible energy transition practices.”ABOUT PROMETHEAN ENERGYPromethean Energy is a specialized late-life oil and gas operator focused on the responsible management and decommissioning of mature assets, primarily in the Gulf of America. By leveraging an asset-light model, advanced technologies, and innovative commercial strategies, Promethean Energy delivers safe, cost-efficient, and timely outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle. The company is committed to setting industry benchmarks for operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and safety performance.With a strong emphasis on transparent stakeholder engagement and sustainability, Promethean Energy plays a key role in the responsible energy transition. As it continues to expand its late-life and end-of-life operations, Promethean Energy remains dedicated to providing value-driven solutions that support production growth, enhance operational performance, and ensure the safe decommissioning of assets, positioning itself as a trusted partner in achieving successful outcomes.For media inquiries or to learn more about Promethean Energy’s leadership in responsible asset stewardship and decommissioning, please contact our communications team at info@promethean-energy.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/promethean-energy-corporation.

