WORLDSymposium™ 2026 Full Scientific Program Released

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSymposium has released the highly anticipated Full Preliminary Program for WORLDSymposium 2026, to be held from February 2–6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.The 2026 program features 72 presentations on ground-breaking research and clinical trials, as well as an additional 12 Rapid Fire Abstract Competition presentations. Included in the Program are the ten 2026 Young Investigator Award recipients who are honored for work demonstrating exceptional promise in lysosomal disease research.With 466 submitted abstracts, 2026 submissions reflect the second-highest number of abstract submissions in the history of WORLDSymposium – a testament to the global collaboration driving innovation from international lysosomal disease professionals. During the first week of February 2026, leading scientists, clinicians, and industry experts will share groundbreaking discoveries, translational insights, and clinical advancements shaping the future of lysosomal disease research and management.“The depth and diversity of submissions for WORLDSymposium 2026 speak volumes about the progress being made in lysosomal disease research,” said Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, Course Director for WORLDSymposium. “2026 will be one of our strongest years on record, which reaffirms the scientific community’s dedication to sharing ground-breaking information and accelerating advances that benefit patients worldwide.”Program HighlightsRoscoe O. Brady Award Presentation — Peter Marks, MD, PhD, will receive the 2026 Award at the opening of the Basic Science Session on Tuesday, February 3, and will deliver a featured address titled Accelerating the Global Pace of Progress for Rare Diseases.The Patient Voice 2026 — Held on Monday, February 2, from 15:00–16:00 PST, this session will examine why peer-reviewed data is essential for lysosomal disease advocacy. Leaders from patient organizations will share collaborative strategies and practical approaches to developing impactful publications. The session is CE-eligible; an additional fee applies.Rapid Fire Abstract Challenge — Presenters selected for the Rapid Fire Abstract Challenge will deliver concise, high-impact research updates in a fast-paced session on Friday, February 6, from 13:30 to 15:30.Patient Advocate Leader (PAL) and Young Investigator Award Presentations — Bob Stevens, will receive the 2026 PAL Award at the opening of the Translational Research Session on Wednesday, February 4, followed by award presentations to the 10 recipients of the 2026 Young Investigator Awards.Keynote Address — Professor Michael H. Gelb will deliver a keynote address titled, "Biochemical Newborn Screening for All Treatable Lysosomal Diseases," on Thursday, February 5 at 08:00 PST. The keynote will provide an overview of exciting advances and potential for dramatic changes to the future of Newborn Screening.The 5th Annual Robert J. Gorlin Symposium, "Global Access to Newborn Screening: A Call to Action!" brings together international stakeholders on Thursday, February 5, 17:45–19:00 PST, to address the current global challenges and propose solutions for advancing worldwide Newborn Screening. The session is CE-eligible; an additional fee applies.Contemporary Forum and Late-Breaking Science Sessions — On Friday, February 6, 2026, the Contemporary Forum will feature presentations from industry leaders on emerging developments, and the Late-Breaking Science session will highlight fresh new data and discoveries, together these 2 sessions offer timely insights into advancing science and clinical progress.3 Different Poster Sessions — Held daily from Tuesday-Thursday, February 3-5, from 15:30 to 17:30, over 400 different poster presenters will be available for in-depth discussion of ground-breaking research and clinical data.The Preliminary Program is subject to change without notice; updates will be posted online as available.Registration is open for WORLDSymposium, with early registration rates available through January 5, 2026. Learn more and register at WORLDSymposia.com About WORLDSymposiumWORLDSymposium (We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases) is an annual global medical education conference focused on lysosomal diseases. Now in its 22nd year, the annual meeting brings together more than 2,000 researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry professionals from over 50 countries to exchange knowledge and advance the field. The 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting will be held February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California, United States.

