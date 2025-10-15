WORLDSymposium™ 2026 to Honor Global Leaders in Science, Innovation, and Patient Advocacy

The 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™ will be held February 2–6, 2026, in San Diego, California, USA.

Roscoe O. Brady, Patient Advocate Leader (PAL), and Catalyst Awards celebrate extraordinary leadership in the future of lysosomal disease research and care.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSymposium 2026 will recognize three distinguished individuals whose leadership and vision have advanced the understanding, treatment, and advocacy of lysosomal diseases. The awards will be presented during the 22nd annual WORLDSymposium, February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Registration is now open for this premier international scientific meeting.Catalyst AwardThe 2026 Catalyst Award honors Professor Michael H. Gelb, PhD, for pioneering scientific innovations that have transformed newborn screening for lysosomal disorders. Dr. Gelb’s development of enzymatic assays enabled global implementation of expanded newborn screening, revolutionizing early detection and improving outcomes for families worldwide.Roscoe O. Brady AwardWORLDSymposium is pleased to announce Peter Marks, MD, PhD, as the recipient of the 2026 Roscoe O. Brady Award. During his tenure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Marks redefined collaboration across the rare-disease ecosystem, championing innovation, transparency, and meaningful engagement between researchers, industry, and patient advocates. His leadership has affected regulatory science on a global scale and expanded access to life-changing therapies for individuals with rare diseases.Patient Advocate Leader (PAL) AwardBob Stevens, Group CEO of the MPS Society and Rare Disease Research Partners (RDRP), will receive the 2026 Patient Advocate Leader (PAL) Award. A globally respected leader and rare-disease parent, Mr. Stevens has spent more than 25 years advancing care, research, and access for lysosomal disease communities through visionary advocacy, data-driven collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to patient-centered progress.Looking Ahead: Late-Breaking ScienceIn addition to these award recognitions, WORLDSymposium 2026 will feature a Late-Breaking Science session highlighting the most current discoveries and clinical advances in lysosomal research. The Call for Late-Breaking Abstracts will be open November 1, 2025, through December 1, 2025, and offers investigators an opportunity to share emerging data with an international audience of scientists, clinicians, and patient advocates.Attend in San DiegoAward honorees will be formally recognized during WORLDSymposium 2026, taking place February 2–6, 2026, in San Diego, California. The meeting happens only once a year and will convene global experts for five days of scientific sessions, poster presentations, and collaborative discussions to drive progress in lysosomal disease research and care.Early registration is encouraged, as in-person attendance is expected to reach capacity. Learn more and register at worldsymposia.org.About WORLDSymposiumWORLDSymposium (We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases) is an annual global medical education conference focused on lysosomal diseases. Now in its 22nd year, the meeting brings together 2,000 researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry professionals from over 50 countries to exchange knowledge and advance the field. The 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting will be held February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

