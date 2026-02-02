WORLDSymposium 2026 Opens with One of the Strongest Scientific Programs in Meeting History

The 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™ will be held February 2–6, 2026, in San Diego, California, USA.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSymposium 2026 officially opens today at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California, convening the global lysosomal disease community for five days of scientific exchange, education, and collaboration. Now in its 22nd year, the Annual Scientific Meeting features one of the most robust programs in the conference's history.WORLDSymposium 2026 received 466 abstract submissions, representing the second-highest total on record, reflecting continued growth, scientific innovation, and broad international engagement across the lysosomal disease field. The Annual Scientific Meeting program includes 96 live oral presentations and more than 400 poster presentations, spanning basic science, translational research, clinical trials, and emerging data."The strength of the 2026 program reflects both scientific progress and sustained global commitment to advancing lysosomal disease research," said Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, Course Director for WORLDSymposium. "This year's meeting highlights the depth of ongoing research efforts and the importance of sharing data, experience, and insights that ultimately improve patient care worldwide."Scientific and Program HighlightsThroughout the week, WORLDSymposium 2026 will feature four distinguished award presentations recognizing significant achievements in innovation, research, and patient advocacy in lysosomal diseases.Catalyst Award Presentation: Michael H. Gelb, PhD, recognized for work advancing expanded newborn screening for lysosomal diseases. The award will be presented during the Be the Catalyst event on Monday, February 2.Roscoe O. Brady Award Presentation: Peter Marks, MD, PhD, honored for innovation and accomplishment in lysosomal disease research and therapy. The award will be presented at the opening of the Basic Science Session on Tuesday, February 3.Patient Advocate Leader (PAL) and Young Investigator Awards: Bob Stevens will receive the 2026 PAL Award, followed by a presentation of the Young Investigator Awards to 10 investigators-in-training, recognizing emerging scientific leadership. These awards will be presented on Wednesday, February 4.The program also includes the 5th Annual Robert J. Gorlin Symposium, titled “Global Access to Newborn Screening: A Call to Action!”, bringing together international stakeholders to address disparities and challenges in newborn screening worldwide.Patient perspectives remain a central component of the meeting through The Patient Voice 2026, a dedicated session examining the role of peer-reviewed data in advocacy and collaboration.Additional program features include the Rapid Fire Abstract Challenge, Contemporary Forum, Late-Breaking Science Session, multiple poster sessions, and structured opportunities for discussion and professional exchange.WORLDSymposium 2026 runs through February 6. Additional information is available at WORLDSymposia.org Planning is already underway for the 23rd Annual WORLDSymposium in 2027, scheduled to take place January 31 - February 4, 2027.About WORLDSymposiumWORLDSymposium (We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases) is an annual global medical education conference focused on lysosomal diseases. Now in its 22nd year, the meeting brings together researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry professionals from more than 50 countries. The 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting will be held February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California, United States.

