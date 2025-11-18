Cashflow Crunch: New research reveals where U.S. businesses are best and worst at paying invoices

The Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Paying Invoices on Time [2025 Study]

Survey of 3,013 small business owners reveals which U.S. cities have the best (and worst) reputations for paying invoices on time.

Consistent, timely payments are the lifeblood of small businesses - yet too many still have to chase what they’ve already earned.” — Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For small business owners, getting paid on time can feel like the wild west. Some clients drag their feet on payments, others dispute invoices after the work is done, and a few simply default altogether. For many businesses, these delays can mean the difference between thriving and shutting their doors.

Advance Funds Network, a direct business loan lender, carried out a survey of 3,013 small business owners to identify which U.S. cities are home to the businesses with the best – and worst – reputations for paying invoices on time.

The top 10 cities with high marks and a reputation for paying invoices on time are as follows:

#1 In first place sits Clarksville, Tennessee, a city shaped by military rhythm and small-town reliability. With Fort Campbell nearby, structure and follow-through come naturally – locals say business here runs with the steadiness of morning roll call.

#2 Glendale, California, follows close behind, its business district humming with old-school efficiency. From entertainment firms to legal offices with transparent bidding systems, Glendale’s professional culture prizes punctuality and polished processes.

#3 Coming in third is Vancouver, Washington, just across the river from Portland, but famously more organized. Its growing business community mixes West Coast creativity with Midwest punctuality – invoices here are handled quickly, courteously, and without drama.

#4 Overland Park, Kansas, ranks fourth, a model of Midwestern professionalism. With clean governance and a thriving corporate base, it’s known for transparent, predictable payments that keep vendors loyal.

#5 In fifth place, Cary, North Carolina mirrors its reputation as one of the state’s best-managed cities. The local business community runs with the same civic order – efficient, responsive, and financially responsible.

#6 Salem, Oregon, takes the sixth spot, pairing the discipline of a state capital with the ethics of small-town enterprise. Government offices, schools, and local businesses all emphasize accountability, keeping payments smooth and disputes rare.

#7 At number seven, Providence, Rhode Island, blends New England polish with small-town attentiveness. From design studios to universities, companies maintain streamlined billing systems that keep creative partnerships on track.

#8 Chattanooga, Tennessee lands in eighth, where startups meet Southern manners. Whether it’s tech firms or freight lines, the city runs on ambition and accountability – and paying your bills on time is part of good business.

#9 In the ninth, Newport News, Virginia, draws on decades of maritime discipline. Here, shipbuilding values have carried over to spreadsheets – organized, methodical, and reliable when it comes to settling accounts.

#10 And rounding out the top 10 is Eugene, Oregon’s laid-back creative hub that somehow manages to stay impeccably professional. Local firms prize long-term partnerships and prove it by keeping invoices current without needing reminders.

Advance Funds Network created an infographic showing a 250-city ranking of the best and worst payers:

The Cost of Late Payments

When asked about the real impact of unpaid invoices, small business owners painted a clear picture of financial strain:

- 25% said it would have no impact – but that’s the minority.

- 20% would delay payments to suppliers.

- 17% would reduce growth or investment plans.

- 15% might delay employee paychecks.

- 15% would rely more heavily on credit or loans.

- 10% said repeated delays could put them at risk of closure.

Other Survey Findings

Big City vs. Small Town Reliability

When asked whether larger cities or smaller towns are more dependable, the country was split right down the middle - 51% chose big cities, 50% picked small towns.

Average Payment Time

Most small business owners said they pay their invoices within 14 days on average.

Industries with the Worst Payment Habits

Respondents pointed to a few serial offenders:

- Healthcare (17%) and public service (16%) topped the list.

- Hospitality, retail, finance, education, and media each scored around 8%.

- Tourism, legal, real estate, technology, and engineering trailed close behind.

Broken Trust

Nearly 4 in 10 business owners (41%) said they’ve stopped working with a client due to repeated late payments.

Would You Trade a Discount for Speed?

A striking 74% said yes - they’d rather accept a slightly smaller margin than wait months to get paid.

Most Common Excuses Heard

- “We never got the invoice.” – 33%

- “The check’s in the mail.” – 26%

- “We need more time for approval.” – 22%

- “Cashflow issues on our side.” – 20%

“Consistent, timely payments are the lifeblood of small business - yet too many still have to chase what they’ve already earned,” says Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network. “The cities that stand out aren’t just better at paying bills; they’ve built cultures of accountability that ripple through every transaction. It’s proof that reliability is still a competitive advantage.”

