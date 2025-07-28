Devoted Drives: Survey Uncovers the Nation’s Most Visited Small Businesses

Survey reveals the 150 small businesses Americans will drive hours to visit—from beloved bakeries to must-visit mom-and-pop shops.

Our survey shows people’s deep connections to small businesses. These places aren’t just shops—they’re part of stories. Customers go the extra mile to support what feels like home.” — Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know those small businesses we can’t live without—the bakery that serves the best pastries, the family-owned hardware store with the perfect tool for every job, or the quirky bookshop where you always find a hidden literary treasure. These are the kinds of places customers will drive considerable distances to visit, even if they’ve since moved far from the area.

Advance Funds Network, a business financing company, ran a poll of 3,014 people asking which small businesses have products or services so beloved that they would drive more than an hour to reach them.

Based on the survey results, they were able to create a ranking of the country’s 150 hidden gem businesses, spotlighting the ones that inspire the most devotion from their customers.

Nationally, the top 10 were as follows:

1. The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint – Ocean Springs, Mississippi

This funky, family-run roadhouse serves up smoked meats and blues beats in equal measure. Built from salvaged junk and dripping with character, it’s a mecca for barbecue lovers who come for brisket and stay for the late-night jam sessions.

2. Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee

Biscuits. That’s the word. Since the 1950s, Loveless has been serving legendary biscuits with country ham and red-eye gravy in a roadside motel-turned-restaurant. Travelers plan their I-40 pit stops around it. No shame in a biscuit pilgrimage.

3. Island Snow – Kailua, Hawaii

More than a shave ice joint, it’s a lifestyle brand that combines island treats with laid-back streetwear. Even Obama is a fan. People come for the icy creations and leave with surfy hoodies and stickers.

4. The Chocolate Bar – Boise, Idaho

This sleek little shop offers handmade truffles, drinking chocolate, and quirky confections that have built a local following. With rotating seasonal flavors and a cozy vibe, chocoholics make special trips for their fix.

5. Chaps Ice Cream – Charlottesville, Virginia

A vintage ice cream parlor in the Downtown Mall with checkerboard floors and classic sundaes. Their banana splits are legendary, and UVA alums make sure to stop here every time they're back in town—nostalgia in a cone.

6. Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit – Charleston, South Carolina

A tiny shop with a massive following. These handmade biscuits (cheddar + chive, blackberry jam, you name it) are Southern comfort wrapped in parchment. The lines say it all - and nobody minds waiting.

7. Thrasher’s French Fries – Ocean City, Maryland

A beachside legend since 1929, Thrasher’s sells nothing but fries—and that’s more than enough. Served in buckets, never with ketchup (only vinegar), they’re the crispy, salty fuel of Maryland summers. Yes, people wait in line just for fries.

8. Polly’s Pancake Parlor – Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

This charming, mountainside breakfast haven has been flipping pancakes since 1938. Fans rave about the cornmeal buttermilk stack and maple syrup made just down the road. Expect a wait—and a very full, happy belly.

9. Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

The original home of the now-famous craft brewery, this quirky gastropub is where the magic began. Limited-edition beers, offbeat eats, and live music keep loyal fans coming back - even if they’ve got to cross a few state lines.

10. The Grey Goose – Greenville, South Carolina

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it consignment boutique known for upscale fashion finds and the kind of customer service that feels like friendship. Devotees check in weekly because inventory moves fast—and they’re not missing that designer bag again.

Advance Funds Network created an infographic showing the top small businesses by state:

https://advancefundsnetwork.com/devoted-drives-survey-uncovers-the-nations-most-visited-small-businesses/

"Our survey is a testament to the deep emotional connections people form with their favorite small businesses. These aren’t just places to shop or eat - they’re part of people’s stories. Whether it’s a flaky biscuit that tastes like childhood or a boutique that feels like a treasure hunt, customers are willing to go the extra mile – literally - to support the places that make their communities feel like home. That kind of loyalty is both powerful and inspiring," says Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.