Breezy Bites: Survey Reveals the Top Neighborhoods for Outdoor Dining.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As outdoor dining continues to define the American culinary experience, Advance Funds Network, a business financing company, carried out a survey of 3,007 foodies to uncover the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for outdoor dining. The campaign spotlighted the top areas where patios, rooftops, and sidewalk seating aren't just an option – they’re a lifestyle.

The top 10 nationally are as follows:

1. Santa Fe Plaza - Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Plaza is Santa Fe’s cultural heart - a mix of adobe buildings, Native art, and endless skies. Courtyards and patios wrap around centuries-old structures, creating little sanctuaries for outdoor dining. La Plazuela, tucked inside La Fonda on the Plaza, offers open-air charm under a soaring skylight and spilling out into the breeze when weather allows. Green chile, local wine, and mountain air make every meal feel rooted in place.

2. Downtown Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, California

Along State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Mediterranean vibe is real - with Spanish-tiled roofs, ocean breezes, and sidewalks dotted with wine bars and farm-to-table restaurants. The Lark, located in the Funk Zone just off the main strip, is a standout for its elegant yet laid-back patio, where locals gather under string lights for seasonal dishes and Central Coast wines. It’s al fresco dining at its most relaxed and refined - pure California living.

3. Savannah Historic District - Savannah, Georgia

In Savannah’s Historic District, dining outside isn’t just about the food - it’s about soaking in Spanish moss, brick sidewalks, and the slow hush of the South. Courtyards and porches peek out behind wrought iron gates, filled with the sound of clinking glasses and cicadas. The Collins Quarter (Forsyth Park location) nails the vibe with its sidewalk tables under live oaks and a menu that blends Aussie brunch with Southern charm. It’s the kind of place where even a quick coffee break feels cinematic.

4. Park Slope - Brooklyn, New York

With its brownstone blocks and stroller-lined sidewalks, Park Slope is one of Brooklyn’s most neighborly neighborhoods - and its dining scene fits the vibe. Outdoor setups bloom in warmer months, especially along Fifth and Seventh Avenues. Stone Park Café stands out with its inviting sidewalk patio, where seasonal dishes and craft cocktails pair with the easy flow of neighborhood life. It’s dinner with a side of familiarity and warmth.

5. 12 South - Nashville, Tennessee

12 South is one of Nashville’s most walkable and welcoming neighborhoods - a stretch where murals, boutiques, and porches all compete for your attention. On warm nights, Urban Grub stands out for its spacious patio, full of fire pits, string lights, and a menu that blends Southern comfort with seafood flair. With the scent of hickory in the air and music always close by, it’s exactly what you hope Nashville tastes like.

6. Downtown Lafayette - Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette brings its flavor - spicy, soulful, and full of warmth. The downtown district has come alive with patios and parklets, many set against the beat of zydeco drifting from open doors. Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, set in a vintage Conoco station, offers a lively patio where locals gather over bold bites, cocktails, and Southern hospitality. It’s festive, friendly, and full of personality - much like the city itself.

7. Waikiki - Honolulu, Hawaii

Waikiki doesn’t just do outdoor dining - it defines it. With warm trade winds, swaying palms, and the constant shimmer of the Pacific, this beachfront neighborhood makes eating outside feel like second nature. At House Without A Key, tucked into the Halekulani Hotel, guests settle into open-air tables under a centuries-old kiawe tree as hula dancers sway at sunset. The menu leans into island classics - think seared ahi and tropical cocktails - but it’s the atmosphere that lingers. Every night here feels like a celebration, even if you’re just grabbing dinner.

8. North Beach - San Francisco, California

North Beach, San Francisco’s Little Italy, blends historic charm with sidewalk café culture that feels straight out of Europe. On warm days, tables spill onto the pavement beneath string lights and leaning trees, and the sound of clinking glasses mingles with street musicians. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana is the crown jewel - a beloved spot where diners savor award-winning pies on a shaded patio with views of Saints Peter and Paul Church. This neighborhood is a timeless favorite for those who know how to linger over a meal.

9. French Quarter - New Orleans, Louisiana

The French Quarter isn’t just New Orleans’ most iconic neighborhood - it’s one of the most atmospheric places to dine outdoors in the country. Iron balconies, gas lamps, and the hum of street jazz set the scene, while every courtyard feels like a secret garden. At Café Amelie, tucked behind an old carriage house, diners sip cocktails under leafy shade, surrounded by fountains and flowers. It’s timeless, transportive, and everything you hope the Quarter will be.

10. The Pearl District - San Antonio, Texas

Once a brewery complex, The Pearl is now one of San Antonio’s most vibrant districts - a blend of modern design and historic soul, all wrapped around the River Walk’s quieter northern reach. Bakery Lorraine, known for its pastries and brunch plates, opens up to a spacious courtyard where locals gather under umbrellas and string lights. It’s the kind of place where you can stay all day and not notice.

“Outdoor dining isn’t just a trend - it’s woven into the fabric of summer life,” says Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network. “These neighborhoods didn’t top the list just because of great food - it’s the businesses themselves that create spaces people want to return to. When restaurants, cafés, and bars invest in atmosphere and experience, they don’t just serve meals - they build community. And that’s what keeps people lingering longer and coming back again.”

