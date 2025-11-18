Sustainable Packaging Market CAGR to be at 10.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $590.92 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sustainable Packaging Market?

In the past few years, the size of the sustainable packaging market has seen a sharp upturn. The market, which values $362.05 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $399.86 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Several factors have contributed to this historic period of growth - a soaring awareness about the need to mitigate environmental impact, a surge in the uptake of biodegradable materials, an increased demand from the food and beverage industry, stringent governmental regulations concerning plastic use and an expanding retail and e-commerce sector.

Within the next few years, a surge in growth is anticipated for the sustainable packaging market, escalating to $590.92 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This potential growth during the estimated period can be credited to the escalating demand for sustainable solutions related to the circular economy, propelled preference of consumers for packaging that generates no waste, heightened emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, an upturn in corporate commitments towards sustainability, and increased investments in environmentally-friendly packaging methods. Some of the major predicted trends during this period comprise the development of biodegradable material sources, integration of digital printing, advancements in water-soluble films, the creation of renewable packaging designs, and the use of compostable polymers.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sustainable Packaging Market?

Anticipations suggest that the surging online sales will foster the expansion of the sustainable packaging industry in forthcoming years. The term e-commerce sales typically denote the trade of items or services executed virtually via digital networks, where electronic means are employed for payment procedures and order processing. Factors like burgeoning internet accessibility and enhanced smartphone usage, which together streamline online transactions, are propelling the climb in e-commerce. Sustainable packaging is given a boost by e-commerce since it hikes up the amount of packaging required, simultaneously providing a platform to attract eco-aware consumers with green-friendly materials and designs. For example, data from the Census Bureau in February 2025 highlights that the total online sales for the previous year in the US hit an estimated mark of $1,192.6 billion, showing an 8.1% surge (±1.1) from 2023. Consequently, e-commerce's proliferation is expected to open up prospective avenues for the growth of the sustainable packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sustainable Packaging Market?

Major players in the Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• WestRock Company

• International Paper Company

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• Amcor Limited.

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Graphic Packaging International LLC

• Mondi Group

• Sonoco Products Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Sustainable Packaging Market?

Prominent businesses in the sustainable packaging industry are directing their efforts towards devising innovative solutions like compostable foodservice packaging to minimize environmental damage and endorse eco-conscious behaviors. These solutions are environmentally friendly packing materials that disintegrate harmlessly into organic constituents in industrial composting facilities, lessening trash production and environmental degradation. As a case in point, Sabert Corporation, an American food packaging producer, introduced Pulp Hinged Containers and Pulp Portion Cups in January 2024 to facilitate sustainable foodservice practices. These items, made from renewable molded fiber pulp like bagasse, are devoid of PFAS and have received certification for both commercial and domestic composting, offering an environmentally friendly option for takeaway meals. These containers, designed for utility and sturdiness, have user-friendly hinged lids that lock securely to avoid spillage. Their sturdy design is suitable for handling all types of food - hot, cold, oily, or saucy - making them a great option for takeout, delivery, and catering services. They're also safe for use in microwaves, freezers, and ovens up to 400°F, providing adaptable functionality for a range of foodservice requirements. The portion cups come in various sizes, with lids that stack easily and securily to prevent leaks. Great for sauces and dips, they add convenience while cutting down on single-use plastic trash.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sustainable Packaging Market Report?

The sustainable packagingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Paper And Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, Metal, Other Material Types

2) By Packaging Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Other Packaging Types

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Retail, Industrial, Institutional, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Paper And Paperboard: Corrugated Board, Folding Cartons, Kraft Paper, Paper Bags, Molded Pulp

2) By Plastics: Biodegradable Plastics, Recycled Plastics, Compostable Plastics, Polylactic Acid Plastics, Plant-Based Plastics

3) By Glass: Bottles, Jars, Containers, Glass Tubes, Glass Cups

4) By Metal: Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans, Tin Containers, Foil Packaging, Metal Lids

5) By Other Material Types: Bamboo Packaging, Palm Leaf Packaging, Mushroom Packaging, Seaweed Packaging, Textile Packaging

View the full sustainable packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-packaging-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sustainable Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for sustainable packaging. The most rapidly growing region predicted for the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the sustainable packaging market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

