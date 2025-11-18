Senior Advisor John Cail

The Merlin Group Appoints John Cail as Senior Advisor & Board Member

WEST PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Merchants Fleet Senior Executive Joins The Merlin Group

The Merlin Group today announced that Fleet Management industry veteran John Cail has joined the firm as Senior Advisor and future Board Member. Merlin brings together experienced, hands-on leaders who blend strategy with execution to generate demand and build programmatic solutions that last, partnering with organizations to deliver tailored, long-term outcomes across sectors.

Cail brings more than three decades of mobility and fleet leadership, most recently as Senior Vice President of Mobility at Merchants Fleet. He began his career as a GM and in 2004, led Merchants' Mobility initiatives advancing short-term leasing and pool management offerings. Over his career, he has served thousands of clients, delivered 100,000+ short-term leases across 45 industries, and led teams of 600+ employees. His industry recognition includes Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Pros to Know, a 2021 Gold Stevie® for Senior Sales Executive of the Year, and 2020 Best in Biz (Silver) for Business Development Executive of the Year.

In his new role, Cail will advise on Merlin’s Strategic direction and its clients on go-to-market, fleet and mobility strategy, and operational scaling, supporting Merlin’s mission to pair demand creation with durable program design, and to help organizations solve growth, staffing, and operational challenges over the long term.

“We’re beyond excited and honored to welcome John to The Merlin Group,” said Rick Bell, Managing Partner. “I have had the privilege of working with John for much of the last two decades. During that time, we successfully navigated complex challenges and built programs that fundamentally disrupted, innovated, and, in some cases, reinvented a fleet management industry that had long been stagnant. Today, that dynamic collaboration is reuniting in a new capacity, allowing us to bring that same chemistry, discipline, and strategic innovation to the clients and industries we serve. His leadership will be a powerful addition to Merlin and positions Merlin for hyper-growth in 2026 as we continue to scale.”

In the future, John will also serve as a member of The Merlin Group’s Board. As the organization formalizes and expands its governance structure, John is expected to take an active role in shaping long-term direction and oversight. His appointment reflects Merlin’s commitment to assembling a board of deeply experienced operators who bring both strategic clarity and real-world executional insight.

About the Merlin Group: The Merlin Group specializes in helping companies both domestic and international solve big, complex problems fast, connecting them with elusive decision makers, and unlocking exclusive resources.

