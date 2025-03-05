The Merlin Group Secures $23M Commercial EV Sourcing Contract with NTSC for a Saudi Arabian Premier Giga Project

The Merlin Group wins contract, driving innovation in Electric Vehicle Sourcing

This is a major win and a nod to The Merlin Group’s innovation and actionable abilities” — Rick Bell, Managing Partner

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merlin Group proudly announces a $23 million contract with National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC) to source commercial electric vehicles over the next 24 months, supporting the visionary Saudi Project.

This landmark deal features Class 1 to Class 3 EVs, highlighting Merlin’s dedication to sustainable, cutting-edge transportation solutions.

“This contract is a huge opportunity and proof of The Merlin Group’s innovative strength,” said Rick Bell, Managing Partner. “Winning a deal this big in today’s sustainment climate shows innovation thrives—and electrification remains a smart business model. I’m excited for the partnerships we’ll forge to deliver this. Our team embodies the ‘tip of the spear’ mindset, driving the future of fleet solutions.”

"We are happy to work with the Merlin Group to source these specialty electric commercial vehicles and thank Rick for his expertise in this field which helped us to make the correct decision." -said Gary Flom, the CEO of NTSC.

Beyond the vehicles, The Merlin Group aims to build collaborative partnerships that spark technological progress and operational excellence industry-wide. Merlin is committed to impactful solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities it serves.

About The Merlin Group:

The Merlin Group helps companies solve big, complex problems fast by connecting them with elusive decision makers, unlocking exclusive resources, and driving unmatched demand creation. Our mission is to simplify your journey in today’s rapidly changing environment by providing tailored solutions that effectively navigate challenges and drive results.

For more information, please contact us at contact@merlinls.com

