The Merlin Group Appoints Tim Stephenson as Chief Operating Officer

Tim Stephenson's appointment as COO positions The Merlin Group for continued growth and innovation in the logistics and resource management industry.

Tim’s extensive experience and proven track record of driving operational success make him the ideal leader to guide our team into this exciting new chapter” — Rick Bell

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merlin Group is pleased to announce Tim Stephenson as its new Chief Operating Officer. With 38 years of leadership experience, Tim brings a proven track record of innovation, operational excellence, and strategic execution.

Tim's distinguished career at UPS began as a peak season unloader and culminated in his role as Global Automotive Procurement Director. Over the course of his career, he played a key role in managing UPS’s large global fleet, which includes well over 100,000 delivery vehicles and trailers, along with an extensive air fleet. Throughout his tenure in corporate automotive engineering, fleet management, and procurement, he managed and supported multi-billion-dollar budgets, developed strategic cost-reduction initiatives, and implemented operational improvements that significantly enhanced efficiency and reduced expenses.

"Joining The Merlin Group as COO is both an honor and an exciting challenge," said Tim Stephenson. "With my background in logistics operations, fleet management, and procurement, I look forward to optimizing our operations and delivering even greater value to our customers. Collaborating with this talented team, I believe we can push the boundaries of innovation and reshape the industry."

Tim’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as The Merlin Group continues to expand its capabilities and influence in the industry. As COO, he will lead operational strategy to ensure alignment with the company’s vision for growth and innovation. A key initiative under his leadership will be the implementation of the Merlin Supplier Gateway (MSG), a next-generation digital platform designed to streamline procurement, enhance supplier collaboration, and optimize supply chain operations. By creating a centralized and dynamic ecosystem, MSG will enable businesses to efficiently source, evaluate, and manage suppliers while leveraging real-time data insights and automation to drive cost savings and operational efficiency. MSG will play a crucial role in scaling The Merlin Group’s international supply chain integrations, improving visibility across procurement activities, and fostering dynamic supplier relationships.

“Tim’s extensive experience and proven track record of driving operational success make him the ideal leader to guide our team into this exciting new chapter,” said Rick Bell, managing partner of The Merlin Group. “We are confident that under his leadership, The Merlin Group will excel as a pioneer in the logistics and resource management sectors, fostering collaboration and innovation across industries.”

About The Merlin Group:

The Merlin Group helps companies solve big, complex problems fast by connecting them with elusive decision makers, unlocking exclusive resources, and driving unmatched demand creation. Our mission is to simplify your journey in today’s rapidly changing environment by providing tailored solutions that effectively navigate challenges and drive results.

