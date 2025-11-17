ISFC Urges COP30 Nations to Ensure Article 6.4 Mechanism Includes Nature-Based Climate Solutions

Meaningful global carbon trading at risk if land sector left out

BELEM , BRAZIL, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) today called on Parties at COP30 to ensure that the Article 6.4 Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) enables high-integrity nature-based solutions essential to meeting global climate goals.

Chief Executive Officer Mr Ross Hampton said, "Forests and ecosystems are not optional—they are essential to achieving our climate goals."

ISFC joins leading environmental organisations and the scientific community in advocating for the inclusion of land-based solutions in the Article 6.4 mechanism.

ISFC highlighted that excluding nature-based solutions from PACM contradicts the mechanism's activity-agnostic objectives and undermines Paris Agreement goals. The organisation emphasised that carbon markets remain critical to bridging the finance gap for forest conservation and restoration, with public and philanthropic funding proving insufficient.

Key Policy Positions:

The ISFC outlined six priority positions for Article 6.4, including:

• Science-based permanence standards

• Pragmatic monitoring requirements that reflect actual project risks rather than one-size-fits-all mandates

• Flexible liability arrangements with multiple exit pathways including insurance, buffer pools, and guarantees

• Risk-proportionate requirements that maintain environmental integrity while ensuring economic feasibility

The organisation called for transparent and inclusive decision-making processes, recommending extended public consultation periods and meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples, local communities, and technical experts.

"Near-term climate action cannot be sacrificed to address speculative tail risks centuries away," Mr Ross Hampton stated, urging forward-thinking nations to amplify their voices in supporting nature-based solutions within Article 6.4.

