New leadership at the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition

left to right: Mr. Hiroyuki Isono, Dr. David Brand, Mr. Ross Hampton

Founding Chair Dr. David Brand hands the gavel to incoming Chair Mr. Hiroyuki Isono, President and CEO of Oji Holdings Corporation

I profoundly thank Dr. David Brand who has worked tirelessly to ensure that ISFC was created and grew to became the force for positive change which it is today.” — Mr. Hiroyuki Isono

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) met in Sao Paulo today and elected new leadership.

Inaugural Chair Dr. David Brand, has retired from his role.

Dr. Brand said, “It has been an honour and a privilege to co-found the ISFC and also to lead the Board over these last three years. From a modest start of a handful of businesses, ISFC now has a broad membership from around the world and we collectively steward more than 31 million hectares of land in 38 countries. Through ISFC the forest sector is increasingly becoming part of the conversations relating to global carbon and nature goals and the transition to a sustainable circular bioeconomy. There is still a much to be done but I am confident ISFC will continue to expand its influence.”

The Board of ISFC has selected as the new Chair Mr. Hiroyuki Isono, President and CEO of Oji Holdings Corporation.

Mr. Hiroyuki Isono said, “I am honoured that the Board of Directors and Members of the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition have placed their trust in me to lead them at this important moment in time. Our sustainable forest sector has so much to offer in climate, nature and community benefits but to do this we need to see adjustments to many policy approaches by international standard setters, investors and governments. ISFC will continue to bring our combined expertise from around the world to the task.”

Mr. Isono continued, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Members of ISFC, I profoundly thank Dr. David Brand who has worked tirelessly to ensure that ISFC was created and grew to became the force for positive change which it is today.”

The ISFC has also announced other changes to its governance approach electing three Regional Vice-Chairs:

Ms Helena Pavese, Head of Institutional Sustainability, Suzano, becomes the Regional Vice-Chair for the South American region.

Ms Kristen Sawin, Vice President, Government Affairs, Environment & Safety, Weyerhaeuser, becomes the Regional Vice-Chair for the USA and Canada region.

Mr. Toby Croucher, Chief Sustainability Officer, Stora Enso, becomes the Regional Vice-Chair for the Europe and UK region.

In addition, the ISFC Board has elected to the role of Treasurer Ms Anna Torma, Vice President, Public Affairs & Chief Sustainability Officer at PotlatchDeltic.

