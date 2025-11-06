Global forestry sector takes 'game-changing' step towards measuring and valuing nature

Forestry Sector Deﬁnes Seven Priority Ecosystem Services and Issues Progress Report Ahead of COP30

Forests should be recognised as core economic infrastructure, every bit as important as energy, roads, or water.” — Ross Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of ISFC

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) released today the Forestry Natural Capital progress report, “Forests and the Future Bioeconomy”, a key milestone in the sector’s global collaboration to create the ﬁrst harmonised framework for measuring and valuing forests’ contributions to the economy, society, and planet.

Launched in July 2025, the project, co-designed with the Capitals Coalition and supported by the Taskforce on Nature- related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), brings together 18 forestry organizations managing over 23 million hectares (57 million acres) across 38 countries. Its collective goal is to create a harmonised framework to make nature’s value visible in ﬁnancial decision- making.

“Forests should be recognised as core economic infrastructure, every bit as important as energy, roads, or water,” said Ross Hampton, Chief Executive Oﬃcer of ISFC. “For too long, markets have driven growth without pricing nature’s real worth. Integrating natural capital into ﬁnance is a crucial shift toward sustainable prosperity.”

The report summarises the results of Part 1 of the Forestry Natural Capital Project, a four-month process that established the foundations for global measurement and valuation. Through workshops, surveys, and analyses aligned with the TNFD LEAP Approach and the Natural Capital Protocol, participants identiﬁed and prioritised the seven ecosystem services most material to forestry:

• Sustainable timber and ﬁber supply,

• Water quantity,

• Carbon,

• Habitat and biodiversity,

• Water quality,

• Air quality, and

• Recreational/cultural activities.

These services represent the core of forestry’s natural capital: material, measurable beneﬁts that underpin the bio-based economy and human well-being.

“Part 1 was about building the foundation, developing a shared language, governance, and scoping the most material ecosystems for the sector,” said Rayne van den Berg, Project Lead, Value Australia (Capitals Coalition). “The next phase is about turning those prioritised ecosystem services into reliable metrics and valuation methodologies, while engaging with international subject matter experts to ensure consistency with global best practices.”

The project is aligned with the leading science-based frameworks shaping the nature agenda. By linking stewardship, science, and ﬁnance, the forestry sector is helping deﬁne what credible natural capital accounting looks like in practice.

Mark Gough, CEO of Capitals Coalition, noted: “Forestry is showing how nature’s value can move from concept, to action, to corporate reporting. It’s the bridge between the frameworks, thought leadership, and the boardroom.”

Tony Goldner, Executive Director of the TNFD, added: “Natural capital accounting by companies can play an important role in assembling the evidence base to support corporate action, including better risk management, capital allocation and external reporting to investors and other stakeholders. We welcome this ongoing pilot testing by the global forestry sector led by the ISFC and Capitals Coalition.”

Over the next 12 months, participants will develop harmonised Natural Capital Accounts for the prioritised services. The project’s next major milestone is expected at COP31, where the ﬁrst illustrative sector- wide Forestry Natural Capital Report will be presented.

