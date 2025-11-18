Submit Release
GruntWorx Announces Seamless Integration with Liscio Uniting Tax Automation with Modern Client Communication

Gruntworx logo

Gruntworx and Liscio are now integrated.

Gruntworx, the leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for tax professionals launches new integration with Liscio, client experience platform.

Connecting Liscio’s secure communication tools with GruntWorx’s automation engine allows firms to reclaim valuable time and deliver faster, more accurate results.”
— Julie Pierce, Vice President & General Manager at Gruntworx
HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GruntWorx, the leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for tax professionals, is excited to announce its new integration with Liscio, the award-winning client experience platform built for accounting firms. This strategic partnership bridges the gap between client communication and tax workflow, empowering firms to automate more and communicate better—without compromising security or speed.

With this integration, documents uploaded by clients in Liscio can now flow directly into GruntWorx’s automation suite where they are intelligently sorted, verified, and prepared for tax processing. This eliminates the need for manual downloads, reduces errors, and accelerates turnaround times during peak season.

“This integration is a breakthrough for firms that want to deliver a frictionless client experience while optimizing internal operations,” said Julie Pierce, Vice President & General Manager at GruntWorx. “By connecting Liscio’s secure communication tools with GruntWorx’s automation engine, firms can reclaim valuable time and deliver faster, more accurate results to clients.”

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:
- Direct transfer of client documents from Liscio into GruntWorx
- Elimination of manual document handling and data entry
- Faster prep times and reduced review burden
- Enhanced security and compliance through encrypted workflows
- Scalable automation for firms handling high-volume returns

GruntWorx’s automation tools have already helped thousands of firms reduce labor costs and improve operational efficiency. With Liscio now added to its list of supported platforms, GruntWorx continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations that support modern, client-centric accounting practices.
The integration is available immediately to all mutual customers. Firms interested in activating the integration or seeing it in action can schedule a live demo or access on-demand walkthroughs via the GruntWorx website.

About GruntWorx 
GruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. GruntWorx empowers firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth.

About Liscio 
Liscio is a modern client experience platform built for accounting firms. With secure messaging, file sharing, e-signatures, and mobile access, Liscio helps firms delight clients and streamline communication—all in one place.

Stacy Penna
Gruntworx
+1 517-918-9353
stacy.penna@gruntworx.com
