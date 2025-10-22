Gruntworx Announces Seamless Intuit ProSeries Integration with Tax Empowering Professionals to Automate More Stress Less
Gruntworx integrates with Intuit ProSeries, one of the most widely used tax preparation platforms in the industry.
With this integration, ProSeries users can now directly import organized, verified tax data from Gruntworx into their returns—reducing prep time, minimizing errors, and freeing up staff to focus on higher-value advisory services.
“This integration is a game-changer for firms that rely on ProSeries,” said Julie Pierce, Vice President & General Manager at Gruntworx “We’ve listened to practitioners who are tired of juggling disconnected systems and seasonal bottlenecks. Now, with Gruntworx embedded into their existing workflow, they can reclaim hours of productivity and deliver faster, more accurate results to clients.”
Key Benefits of the Integration Include:
Direct import of Gruntworx-organized tax documents into ProSeries
Elimination of manual data entry for W-2s, 1099s, and other common forms
Faster turnaround times during peak season
Enhanced accuracy and reduced review burden
Scalable automation for firms handling high-volume returns
Gruntworx’s automation suite—including Organize, Populate, and Trades—has already helped thousands of firms reduce labor costs and improve operational efficiency. With ProSeries now added to its list of supported platforms, Gruntworx continues to expand its reach and relevance in a rapidly evolving tax landscape.
The integration is available immediately to all ProSeries users. Firms interested in seeing the integration in action can schedule a live demo or access on-demand walkthroughs via the Gruntworx website.
About Gruntworx
Gruntworx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. By removing the “grunt work” from tax prep, Gruntworx empowers firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth.
