SmartVault Expands Capabilities to Power the Entire End-to-End Tax Preparation Workflow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartVault , the leading provider of secure document management and client collaboration solutions for accounting firms, announced today a strategic expansion of its capabilities to support the entire tax preparation workflow. Historically recognized as a trusted best-of-breed document management and file sharing platform for accountants, SmartVault is now making it clear: the company has evolved to become an indispensable solution across the full client-to-compliance journey and a core application to a firm's tax technology stack.From client intake to delivery to providing a secure archive for all firm and client documents, SmartVault enables firms to streamline, secure, and scale every step of the process. This evolution comes as part of a larger ongoing investment into deepening SmartVault’s integrations and intelligence across its platform.“We’ve spent nearly two decades building a secure, robust platform for firms to manage, share, and archive their most sensitive data,” said Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. “As technology rapidly evolves and intelligence accelerates, firms face growing pressure to boost efficiency while staying laser-focused on data security. By layering in high-value capabilities like automation and AI, SmartVault helps firms streamline tax prep, reduce document silos, and uphold the duty of care they owe their clients, all within a single, secure ecosystem.”Enabling Tax Automation. SmartVault’s fully integrated platform now includes:• Client engagement, onboarding, and AI-powered client intake capabilities• SmartScan, a built-in scanner that lets clients and staff snap or upload photos directly from their phone or tablet. Images are instantly converted into clean, professional PDFs• Automated document routing and intelligent organization, integrated with all leading tax prep applications, with SmartVault's SmartRouting engine• Secure delivery with a branded client portal, unlimited eSignatures, and KBAs• Best-of-breed document archiving to support compliance with FTC Safeguards Rule and IRS 4557. SmartVault is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO27001 CompliantInvesting in Deep Integrations with Tax Prep Apps: SmartVault’s roadmap continues to focus on delivering integrations with major tax prep applications to support secure, efficient document routing, access, sharing, searching, and archiving of documents. This focus is especially critical to firms, as most of the natively built DMS solutions offered as part of a suite or bundle by the tax platform developers have low to no ongoing investment. In the case of Thomson Reuters, they have recently announced support will end for FileCabinet CS in December 2027, which forces firms to make significant decisions about how to safely migrate their most sensitive client documents.SmartVault has spent years investing in supported integrations with:• Intuit Lacerte and Intuit ProSeries• Intuit ProConnect (jointly developed with Intuit and releasing in Q4 2025)• Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS• Drake• Wolters Kluwer CCHPartnering with Industry Leading Workflow Apps: SmartVault continues to support a best-of-breed ecosystem with integrations that deliver more efficiency while also reducing document silos across a firms’ tech stack. Integrations in market or releasing later this year include: Liscio, Financial Cents, Ledgersync, Juno (formerly TruePrep), Karbon, and Ignition.Harnessing the Power of AI-Powered Automation to Streamline Client Intake: SmartVault also recently announced the launch of SmartRequestAI , a transformational AI-powered solution for the collection of client information and documents during tax season. Learn more and join the waitlist. https://www.smartvault.com/smartrequestai “We’re being very intentional about where we can deliver the most value to our customers”, said Dania Buchanan. “Automating the client intake process was a logical area of investment. SmartRequestAI strengthens our commitment to helping firms every step of the way. From the moment a client comes on board to when their documents are securely archived, they won’t need to jump between tools or platforms. That coupled with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and a security-first mindset with every feature we bring to market, is what makes SmartVault a high value and trusted solution for the accounting community.”To learn more about SmartVault’s end-to-end tax workflow capabilities, visit https://www.smartvault.com/solutions/workflows/tax-prep

