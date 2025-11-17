Public artwork Not Terminal of “Art Macao” on display at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza

MACAU, November 17 - The public artwork Not Terminal of the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” is currently on display at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, and all are welcome to visit.

Chinese contemporary artist Yin Xiuzhen is renowned for her highly distinctive installation and participatory artworks. Echoing the theme of this Biennale “Hey, what brings you here?”, the artist created the interactive video installation Not Terminal, which features an interactive platform centred around a “static luggage conveyor belt loop” and plastic blankets around the conveyor belt that create an interactive space for the public. Several screens are hanged above the installation that displays live footage of the site and pre-recorded life scenes, creating a lively theatre of life.

The artist integrates multiple means such as vision, experience and thoughts to create an interactive space conceived as a conveyor belt. By juxtaposing the concepts of a “terminal” and a “non-terminal”, the work probes into the fluidity and uncertainty of life, inviting the public to reflect on the meaning of life in a turbulent world and highlighting the uniqueness and diversity of both individuals and collectives in motion.

As a featured section of “Art Macao 2025”, the Public Art Exhibition integrates art into urban spaces and daily lives, inviting the public to imagine new possibilities of public spaces. All public artworks are currently open to the public. Borrowed Hands at the Dom Pedro V Theatre; Merchants and Warriors at Rua da Tercena no. 19; and Time Tower and Not Terminal at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza are on display until 12 December. The Community Co-Creation and Mutual-Aid Project of San Mei On is held at Phase 2 of the San Mei On Building from 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays until 19 December.

“Art Macao 2025” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts Macau. For more information about “Art Macao 2025”, please visit the event’s webpage at www.artmacao.mo, follow the “artmacao” account on Instagram, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.