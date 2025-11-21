UM honorary doctor Thomas J. Sargent to give talk on redistribution and insurance in US household data

MACAU, November 21 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold a UM Doctor honoris causa Lecture on 28 November (Friday). Thomas J. Sargent, recipient of the Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa from UM and the 2011 Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences, will deliver a talk titled ‘Quantifying Redistribution and Insurance in U.S. Household Data’. All are welcome to attend.

Prof Sargent is currently the William R. Berkley Professor of Economics and Business at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, and honorary director of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance at Peking University. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary economics, and time series econometrics. Prof Sargent’s groundbreaking research has made outstanding contributions to economics and has been widely applied in both policymaking and academic research.

In the lecture, Prof Sargent will draw on his latest research which uses additive functionals and dynamic mode decompositions to analyse the co-evolution of private earned income, post-tax income, and consumption. He will also explore how cross-sectional inequality and redistribution interact with aggregate income.

The talk will begin at 10:00am on 28 November (Friday) in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G014) and will be conducted in English. To register for the talk, please visit https://go.um.edu.mo/ajikmpxj. For enquiries, please contact Ms Kuan (Tel: +853 8822 4649; Email: michellekuan@um.edu.mo) or Ms Lam (Tel: +853 8822 9957; Email: candykwlam@um.edu.mo) from the Faculty of Business Administration.