CE: Macao continues to contribute to development of a strong sporting nation

MACAU, November 21 - The closing ceremony of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China was held today in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Wang Huning, officially declared the conclusion of the Games.

Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Sam Hou Fai, said in his speech that Macao would continue to leverage its unique strengths. This was in order actively to integrate into and serve the overall development of the nation, contributing further to building a strong sporting nation, and promoting integrated development within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The 15th National Games’ closing ceremony – defined as the world’s first “citywide panoramic closing ceremony” – took place at 8pm at the Happy Theater in Bao’an District.

During the ceremony, speeches were delivered by: Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Meng Fanli; Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr John Lee Ka-chiu; Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Chief Executive of the MSAR, Mr Sam Hou Fai; and Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr Gao Zhidan. In his speech, Mr Sam first expressed, on behalf of the MSAR Government, heartfelt gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Central Government for their guidance and support, and expressed sincere thanks and respect to all the friends contributing to the successful hosting of the 15th National Games.

He remarked that – from the passionate opening to the determined pursuit of dreams at the competition venues – the Games had arrived at a splendid conclusion. The Games vividly demonstrated the latest achievements in China’s sporting development in the new era, and the fresh dynamism of Chinese-style modernisation in the Greater Bay Area. In all, they had written a new chapter of regional cooperation under the principle of “One country, two systems”, Mr Sam said.

As a co-host and participant, Macao accumulated valuable experience in hosting major events and achieved its best-ever results in National Games competition. Mr Sam said this filled Macao with a sense of profound honour and pride.

During the closing ceremony, the flag handover ceremony of the National Games of the People’s Republic of China was conducted. The flag bearer first passed the flag to the three Executive Directors of the Organising Committee: Mr Meng, Mr Lee, and Mr Sam. The three then handed the flag to Mr Gao, who subsequently transferred it to the Governor of Hunan Province, Mr Mao Weiming. The 16th National Games will be hosted by Hunan Province in 2029.