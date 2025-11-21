Visitor arrivals for October 2025

MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 3,472,477 visitor arrivals were recorded in October 2025, up by 10.8% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (2,103,520) and overnight visitors (1,368,957) rose by 17.6% and 1.7% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.1 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 day to 2.4 days.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 12.0% year-on-year to 2,534,601 in October, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,321,511) rising by 22.6%. Among the Mainland visitors, 214,368 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 97,365 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 11,667 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 13.8% year-on-year to 1,318,837, driven by an upsurge of 50.9% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Taiwan region (92,165) went up by 34.2% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (584,767) decreased by 1.0%.

International visitors totalled 260,944 in October, up by 22.9% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Thailand (26,299) soared by 118.5% year-on-year, and those from the Philippines (44,863), Indonesia (16,985), Malaysia (16,206) and Singapore (10,140) increased by 15.3%, 24.7%, 1.8% and 6.1% respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (11,143) climbed by 36.8% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (52,057) and Japan (12,675) grew by 10.6% and 32.1% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (15,467) went up by 18.8% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,858,679; 82.3% of total) grew by 12.6% year-on-year in October; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 17.0% and 36.9% respectively. Visitor arrivals by air (280,374; 8.1%) rose by 11.1% year-on-year, while those by sea (333,424; 9.6%) dropped by 3.2%.

In the first ten months of 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 14.1% year-on-year to 33,143,547; same-day visitors (19,382,049) and overnight visitors (13,761,498) grew by 24.1% and 2.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.