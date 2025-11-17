Skytree Scientific to Launch LRA Plus™ — Transforming Lightning Risk Assessment for the Global Infrastructure Sector

New platform brings clarity, speed, & consistency to international standards compliance, empowering engineers to make faster, data-driven protection decisions.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytree Scientific , a pioneer in lightning-risk engineering technology, announced that it will launch LRA Plus ™ on November 24, 2025 - a next-generation lightning risk assessment platform designed to make complex lightning protection standards accessible, consistent, and efficient for engineering firms, EPCs, and infrastructure consultants around the globe.Traditionally, lightning-risk assessments have required dense spreadsheets, manual probability calculations, and disjointed reporting methods. LRA Plus replaces that with a guided, visual experience that walks professionals through every step of IEC 62305-2 compliance — helping teams deliver fast, defensible, and fully documented analyses across projects and regions.“Anyone who’s done a full lightning-risk assessment knows how time-consuming and confusing it can get,” said Christopher Bean, CEO and Co-Founder of Skytree Scientific. “We built LRA Plus to take that long, arduous process and make it clear, interactive, and accurate — without losing the rigor engineers expect. It’s about giving teams back their time while raising the quality bar across the industry.”Designed for Real-World Engineering WorkflowsLRA Plus is purpose-built for how engineering and EPC teams actually work - from proposal to final report. The platform features:• AI-guided input fields that ensure complete, standards-aligned data capture.• Visual collection-area mapping, making site modeling intuitive.• Multilingual, compliance-ready reporting, generated in minutes.• Team collaboration tools that unify multi-site or cross-country projects.Beta users have reported completing assessments over 90% faster, with clearer documentation and better coordination between design, field, and compliance teams.Early-Access & Launch OfferAhead of the official launch, Skytree Scientific is inviting professionals to join the early-access waitlist for a 14-day free trial of LRA Plus, including full Pro-tier feature access. Participants who upgrade after their trial will receive a 15% early-adopter discount, available through December 24, 2025.Sign-ups are open at www.skytreescientific.ai About Skytree ScientificSkytree Scientific develops intelligent lightning-risk assessment and compliance platforms for critical infrastructure. Its mission is to make lightning protection measurable, actionable, and globally aligned with international standards.Through solutions like LRA Plus™, Skytree Scientific helps engineering firms, EPCs, and safety leaders reduce risk, streamline compliance, and strengthen resilience against nature’s most unpredictable force.

