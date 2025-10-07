Skytree Scientific CEO Christopher Bean Featured in NZ Entrepreneur’s Auckland Start-up Week Series

Skytree Scientific CEO Chris Bean featured in NZ Entrepreneur Magazine discussing AI-integrated lightning risk assessment and GridAKL's supportive ecosystem.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytree Scientific , a leading provider of AI-integrated lightning risk assessment software, announces that CEO and co-founder Chris Bean was featured in NZ Entrepreneur Magazine as part of their four-part series celebrating the inaugural Auckland Startup Week.In the interview with Richard Liew, published in celebration of Auckland Startup Week (October 20-24, 2025), Bean discusses how Skytree Scientific's flagship SaaS platform, LRA Plus™ , is revolutionizing lightning risk assessment and preparedness for building and infrastructure owners worldwide by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver faster, more accurate results than traditional methods.The conversation explores Skytree Scientific's journey as a resident startup at GridAKL, Auckland's premier startup hub. Bean highlights how the GridAKL ecosystem has been instrumental in the company's growth, providing invaluable connections, resources, and collaborative opportunities that have accelerated their mission to protect critical infrastructure from lightning-related risks."I got connected with Grid pretty much as soon as I got here [New Zealand] and it's been a wonderful experience - being part of this supportive ecosystem," said Bean in the interview.LRA Plus™ addresses a critical need in the infrastructure and construction sectors, where lightning strikes cause billions of dollars in damage annually. By combining sophisticated algorithms with comprehensive meteorological data, Skytree Scientific enables organizations to proactively assess and mitigate lightning risks with unprecedented precision.Watch the full interview: https://nzentrepreneur.co.nz/interview-chris-bean-skytree-scientific/ About Skytree ScientificSkytree Scientific provides LRA Plus™, an advanced SaaS platform that delivers AI-integrated lightning risk assessment software for building and infrastructure owners worldwide. The company is dedicated to helping organizations protect their assets and ensure safety through cutting-edge predictive technology.About GridAKLGridAKL is Auckland's innovation precinct and startup hub, providing workspace, resources, and community support to help innovative companies scale and succeed.

