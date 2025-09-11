Skytree Scientific Launches Beta Testing for Revolutionary LRA Plus™ Platform

Skytree Scientific Launches Beta Testing!

Advanced automation and intelligent algorithms transform lightning risk assessment for modern infrastructure.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytree Scientific, a leading innovator in ClimateTech, is officially entering beta testing for its cutting-edge LRA Plus™ platform. Designed to revolutionize lightning risk assessment through sophisticated automation and intelligent algorithms, the platform empowers engineers and businesses with precision-driven insights that replace outdated manual processes. The beta program will gather essential feedback from early users, stress-test key features, and refine the user experience to ensure the platform meets the highest standards of usability and accuracy.Platform Overview: Solving a Critical Problem with Advanced TechnologyLRA Plus addresses a significant pain point across many industries: the reliance on outdated models and manual calculations for lightning risk management. In an era of increasing weather volatility, this reactive approach is inefficient and costly. Skytree Scientific's platform stands apart from existing solutions by integrating real-time data queries with sophisticated algorithms to offer a proactive, precision-driven approach.Core features of LRA Plus include:• Advanced Automation: Replaces error-prone manual calculations with sophisticated algorithmic analysis powered by intelligent guidance systems• Optimized Protection Strategies: Analyzes lightning data and risk factors using advanced algorithms to provide tailored recommendations for effectiveresource allocation• Automated Compliance: Streamlines complex calculations required by international standards like IEC 62305 and NFPA 780-2023• Comprehensive Reporting: Generates detailed professional reports, simplifying documentation and communicationBeta Program DetailsThe LRA Plus beta program will be invite-only, available to a limited number of participants representing a diverse scope of organizations and use cases. Selected participants will conduct multiple lightning risk assessments over a 4-week testing period, with weekly meetings to discuss initial experiences, challenges, feature usage, value proposition, and future recommendations. Beta testers will receive priority access to the platform, dedicated support from the Skytree Scientific team, and the opportunity to directly influence the final product. Following the beta period and pending any findings from testing, Skytree Scientific aims to release the MVP in November.How to ParticipateTo join the waitlist for the LRA Plus program or to contact us for more information, please visit the Skytree Scientific website "We are incredibly excited to launch the LRA Plus beta program and invite a select group of pioneers to join us on this journey," said Christopher Bean, CEO and Co-Founder of Skytree Scientific. "This platform represents a fundamental shift from reactive guesswork to proactive, data-driven precision. The feedback from our beta testers will be instrumental in ensuring LRA Plus empowers engineers to build more resilient infrastructure and transforms how we approach risk management in our changing climate. We look forward to a collaborative effort that will help us revolutionize this critical industry."Broader ImpactThe introduction of LRA Plus represents a significant advancement in the growing ClimateTech space, where intelligent automation is becoming essential for climate adaptation. By streamlining lightning risk assessment with sophisticated algorithms and automated processes, the platform has the potential to save billions of dollars in damage, reduce operational downtime for critical infrastructure, and enhance safety across multiple industries. This launch follows a strategic partnership with and investment from HBM.ai, a leading technology solutions provider, which validates the platform's potential and strengthens its market position.About Skytree ScientificSkytree Scientific is an innovative SaaS startup based in Asheville, NC, dedicated to revolutionizing lightning risk assessment. The company's mission is to empower engineers and organizations with intelligent, data-driven tools that improve safety, enhance resilience, and streamline workflows. With a commitment to scientific rigor and customer-centric innovation, Skytree Scientific aims to lead the industry into a new era of proactive risk management. For more information, please visit skytreescientific.ai

