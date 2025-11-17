Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Marks Major Construction Milestones as Sales Move Into Contract Phase

Vacation Life Site Update Progress On-Site Sales Gallery

Strong buyer demand drives the project into contracts with vertical construction planned for late January and early February.

Interest has been steady from the beginning, but now that the underground infrastructure is complete and we’ve moved into contracts, the excitement around the project has kicked into another gear.” — Jason T. Ellis, Director of Sales

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach is entering an exciting new chapter. Following a successful reservation phase that drew strong interest from across the East Coast and beyond, the project is now entering full contract execution. This marks a major milestone for the 271 condo resort. Interest in Building One has surged to the point that only a limited number of condos remain.Site progress is moving quickly. Crews have completed the underground infrastructure that supports the entire resort. Electrical service is in place. Foundation work is underway, and the site is being prepared for vertical construction. The development team is targeting late January and early February for that phase to begin. Once the elevator shafts and stair towers rise, pre-construction pricing will end.“Interest has been steady from the beginning, but now that the underground infrastructure is complete and we’ve moved into contracts, the excitement around the project has kicked into another gear,” said Director of Sales Jason Ellis, Broker in Charge of JTE Real Estate.With Building One nearing a sellout, the team is preparing for a multi-city presentation tour to introduce Building Two. Charlotte and Raleigh will host the first events early in the year. These presentations will provide a closer look at the coastal lifestyle theme, resort amenities, and floor plan designs that distinguish this project. Each stop will feature renderings, location details, and an overview of the pre-construction purchase process.Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach is the first new condo project this close to the ocean in almost two decades. Buyers across the country have responded to the rare opportunity to own a fully furnished second home connected to a world-class lifestyle brand. The resort’s location places owners minutes from the beach, golf, dining, and entertainment.The project features fully furnished one, two, and three-bedroom condos designed for easy coastal living. Resort highlights include a tiki bar, fire pits, poolside cabanas, a lively pool bar, a full-service restaurant, a comfortable lobby bar, shuttle service, and beach chair service. Owners will enjoy poolside food and beverage service, along with an atmosphere shaped by the signature Margaritaville vibe.If you do not want to wait and risk missing out on pre-construction pricing, reach out today for a virtual presentation where we can show you the amenities, the floor plans, and all we have to offer.For further inquiry, information, or to schedule a virtual presentation, contact:

