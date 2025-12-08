Thistle Golf Estates Announces New Custom And Move In Ready Homes In Sunset Beach, NC

Thistle Golf Estates, Sunset Beach NC Custom Finishes Life like it should be!

Low density golf community in Sunset Beach pairs custom building, move in ready homes, and a laid back lifestyle with access to big city services.

Thistle Golf Estates brings together location, architecture, privacy, and quality. Buyers can choose a move-in-ready home or build a custom residence in a gated golf community. Model Homes Open Daily” — Jason T. Ellis, Broker in Charge

SUNSET BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thistle Golf Estates, a low density 400 acre golf and lake community in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, is announcing a new collection of custom and move in ready homes by Classic Homes and Kirk Pigford Homes , two respected custom builders along the Carolina coast.Set just minutes from the beaches of Sunset Beach and within an easy drive of both Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, Thistle Golf Estates combines Old World European architecture, mature landscaping, and modern club amenities around a 27 hole golf course and a 60 acre lake system. With roughly 165 planned custom homes across about 400 acres, the neighborhood offers privacy and space that is hard to find along the southeast coast.Strong Market And Desirable Coastal LocationBrunswick County’s residential market remains one of the strongest along the North Carolina coast. According to the Brunswick County Association of Realtors, September saw new listings rise by more than 23 percent compared to last year, closed sales increase by nearly 15 percent, and total sales volume grow by almost 27 percent. Average sale prices were up by nearly 11 percent, median prices rose by about 5 percent, and pending contracts climbed by 16 percent, with days on market holding at just over two months and supply near five months.Even with massive growth across the state line in neighboring Horry County, South Carolina, southeastern Brunswick County still feels like a classic beach town. Residents enjoy the charm and relaxed pace of Sunset Beach along with easy access to the shopping, healthcare, dining, and entertainment options of a much larger metro area. The combination of a relatively low cost of living, low real estate taxes, and a laid back coastal lifestyle makes Sunset Beach an attractive relocation choice for buyers coming from higher cost markets.Focused Real Estate OfferingsCurrent offerings at Thistle Golf Estates include house and lot packages, fully custom homes, and move in ready spec homes suited for primary, second home, and retirement buyers.Classic Homes, an award winning homebuilder and member of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, leads the final phase of construction at Thistle Golf Estates. Classic offers:House and lot packages starting in the six hundred thousand range that give buyers an efficient path into the community without the need for a separate construction loan.Semi custom and fully custom homes that typically range from the upper nine hundred thousand range to roughly the mid one million range, depending on homesite, plan, and finishes.One example is 7305 Lieth Lane, the Coatbridge model by Classic Homes, positioned along the Cameron 2 green. The home features mostly single-story living, upgraded stone accents, enhanced landscaping, and a rear patio with a custom outdoor fireplace. Inside, buyers find a chef-style kitchen with upgraded island, farmhouse sink, custom hood, pot and pan drawers, upgraded countertops, and a spa-style owner’s shower with rain head and hand shower.Kirk Pigford Homes, known regionally for its craftsmanship and old-world aesthetic, is building a series of custom and spec homes in Thistle Golf Estates that blend natural stone and brick exteriors with open, free-flowing interiors and panoramic golf views. Featured homes include:7622 Kilbirnie Drive – The Dogwood plan, a move-in-ready home with approximately 3,624 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a thoughtful layout oriented to wide golf and water views. The home includes a chef’s kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, a large island, an oversized walk-in pantry with built-in dry bar, an expansive great room and dining area, a large screened porch that spans the rear of the home, a dedicated study, and an owner’s suite with a style bath and custom closet.8825 Kirkcaldy Court – A new single level home with roughly 2,724 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a flex room, and a true three-car garage. The plan highlights easy one level living with an open great room and kitchen, generous natural light, and the option for buyers to personalize select finishes while the home is under construction.Together, Classic Homes and Kirk Pigford Homes give buyers a choice between semi-custom packages and highly individualized custom builds, all within a gated setting that maintains a consistent architectural character.Club Lifestyle With Room To BreatheThistle Golf Estates is anchored by Thistle Golf Club, a 27 hole course inspired by more than 200 years of Scottish heritage. Residents enjoy a stately, 19th-century style clubhouse that includes a Scottish-style pub, social lounges, and a fully equipped golf pro shop, along with a private owner amenity center with pool, fitness room, sauna, and hot tub.The community’s 400 acres are arranged around the course and lake system in a way that preserves open space, mature trees, and long views, creating a quiet setting that still sits close to restaurants, marinas, medical services, and coastal attractions.

