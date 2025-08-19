Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Announces the Grand Opening of Its Sales Gallery

The Vacation Life Starts Here

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach is now open for business with its Welcome Gallery operating seven days a week from 10 AM to 5 PM. Located at 235 Fins Up Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, the gallery showcases floor plans, renderings, and details of this one-of-a-kind vacation residence community coming to Arcadian Shores.The development will feature 271 fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, priced from the low $400,000s. Building One is already approaching 50% reserved, and with strong demand, pre-construction pricing will be rising soon. Buyers unable to visit in person may schedule an immersive virtual presentation to explore floor plans and ownership opportunities.Residents will enjoy a full suite of amenities inspired by the Margaritaville lifestyle, including:• A resort-style pool with sundeck, hot tub, fire pits, and private cabanas• A lively Tiki Hut poolside bar and restaurant• A stylish lobby bar and lounge• Expansive social spaces for gathering• A fully equipped fitness center• Concierge services and on-site property management• Seasonal shuttle service to and from the beachBuildings 1 and 2, along with all resort amenities, are scheduled for completion in Spring/Summer 2027, with additional phases to follow.In addition to Myrtle Beach, the sales team will bring the Margaritaville lifestyle on the road this fall with in-person seminars in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as well as Greenville, South Carolina. These events will give buyers in key markets an early opportunity to secure their residence before pricing increases further.“With Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach, we’re building top-quality vacation condominiums and adding unique amenities to an exceptional destination,” added Patrick Marino, Co-President of AmeriPride Homes. “Where else can you stroll to more than 60 miles of wide beaches, have access to 90 championship golf courses, and enjoy endless entertainment, shopping, and dining?”This project is perfectly positioned just a short walk to the shore and moments from world-class dining, shopping, golf, and entertainment.For more information or to schedule a private or virtual presentation, call or text Jason T. Ellis, Broker-in-Charge, JTE Real Estate, at 843-222-2672.Visit us online OwnMargaritavilleVacationResidencesMyrtleBeach.comAbout Margaritaville:Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive Margaritaville Island Reserve. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville’s branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences, One Particular Harbour Margaritaville, and Margaritaville Vacation Club.The newest brand additions include the rapidly growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more.More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

