Technomic releases 2026 trend predictions for Canada and global foodservice markets

Technomic’s industry experts have published forecasted trends for 2026 to guide foodservice professionals in preparing for what's to come in Canada and globally

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic released its latest forecasts, spotlighting expert-backed foodservice trend predictions for 2026 in the Canada and global foodservice markets. For Canada and elsewhere globally, the future state of U.S. relations has been difficult to predict due to shifting tariff and trade policies. Because of this, in Canada in particular, there has been a stronger sense of country emerging. In fact, 47% of Canadians feel a stronger sense of patriotism compared to five years ago, and 77% think less of the U.S. because of its administration’s policies.However, do not expect these challenges to hinder operators’ plans for menu innovation. In 2026, both in Canada and beyond, look for an emphasis on everything from new takes on Asian cuisine to a stronger focus on beverages as means of differentiation from competitors.More Canada highlights:Growing preference for Canadian ingredients over U.S.-sourced products, with operators leaning into transparency on the menuEmphasis on authenticity will fuel a rise in regional and less-common Asian fare and conceptsBeverages will move from a supporting role on menus to drivers of visitation and flavour explorationMore global highlights:Asia continues to be a source of inspiration, with veggie tea drinks, creative iterations of ramen, spicy mala and moreDriven by emerging brands in emerging markets, eco-friendly practices will move back to the spotlight“Swicy”—sweet-meets-spicy—flavor combinations will pick up steam, inspiring a carnival of ingredient pairingsRead about the latest Canada and global trends on Technomic’s website: https://www.technomic.com/newsroom About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.