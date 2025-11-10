Informa Announces the Launch of the LBMAO Buying Show

Informa Connect and LBMAO Announce the Re-launch of The LBMAO Buying Show: A Premier Event for the Lumber and Building Materials Industry

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, and the Lumber and Building Materials Association of Ontario ( LBMAO ) are thrilled to announce the re-launch of The LBMAO Buying Show , a groundbreaking event designed to bring together industry leaders, suppliers, and professionals from the lumber and building materials sector. Scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, April 8-10, 2026, this premier event will serve as a dynamic platform for networking, innovation, and business growth, addressing the evolving needs of the construction and building materials industry.The LBMAO Buying Show is set to become a cornerstone event for the lumber and building materials industry, offering attendees unparalleled opportunities to connect with suppliers, discover innovative products, and gain insights into market trends. With a focus on fostering collaboration and driving industry growth, the event will feature:- A comprehensive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge building materials and technologies.- Educational sessions led by industry experts addressing key challenges such as sustainability, supply chain optimization, and workforce development.- Networking opportunities designed to facilitate meaningful connections and partnerships.This event marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Informa Connect and LBMAO, an organization with a rich history of supporting the lumber and building materials industry in Ontario. LBMAO’s commitment to advancing the industry aligns seamlessly with Informa Connect’s expertise in delivering world-class events that empower professionals and businesses. Together, the two organizations aim to create an event that not only celebrates the industry’s achievements but also paves the way for its future success.“Partnering with LBMAO to launch The LBMAO Buying Show is an exciting opportunity to bring together the best minds and businesses in the lumber and building materials sector,” said Glen Reynolds, Group Director at Informa Connect. “This event will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, driving the industry forward.”Trevor Small, President at LBMAO, added, “The LBMAO Buying Show is a testament to our commitment to supporting our members and the broader industry. We are proud to collaborate with Informa Connect to create a platform that fosters growth, learning, and connection.”The LBMAO Buying Show promises to be an unmissable event for anyone involved in the lumber and building materials industry. Registration will open in early January. For more information and to register, visit https://informaconnect.com/lbmao-buying-show About Informa Connect:Informa Connect is a division of Informa PLC, a global leader in events, digital services, and academic research. With a portfolio of over 450 events across 30 countries, Informa Connect delivers content-led experiences that empower professionals and businesses to connect, learn, and grow.About LBMAO:The Lumber and Building Materials Association of Ontario, Inc., established in 1917, is a non-profit association comprised of Ontario retailers of lumber, building materials and hardware as well as suppliers who are manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, wholesalers or service firms selling products or providing services to the retail lumber, building materials and hardware trade.

