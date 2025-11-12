Technomic launches Ignite AI, allowing users to instantly generate answers to their most pressing foodservice questions

Ignite AI can search and summarize reports available through a user’s subscription, with more features to come

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark move, Technomic has introduced AI to its Ignite platform, allowing users to instantly find answers to their most important industry questions by searching across an entire subscription to find relevant, data-backed content from the company’s industry-leading reports. In just the first step of many in Ignite’s AI journey, users can also tap into AI summaries for any report type, including PDF, PowerPoint and Excel.“This milestone represents a big leap forward in how we deliver foodservice intelligence to our clients,” says Patrick Noone, president of Technomic. “Our new AI-powered capabilities are built on the most-trusted insights in the industry, curated by our expert team. Ignite AI helps make our tools smarter and faster than ever before. This integration reinforces our commitment to innovation that leverages our team expertise that we have delivered for over 50 years.”And, this is just the beginning. In future phases, Ignite will be able to pull data from across the entire platform to generate fast, accurate answers to client questions, all based on trusted Technomic data.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.