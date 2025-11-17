Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 17
9:15 a.m. Moderate Utah Business Forward panel with University of Utah President Randall and Brigham Young University President Reese

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

11:10 a.m. Speak at Hi Tech Solutions event

Location: 58 N Main St, Brigham City

Media Access

3:30 p.m. Meet with Higher Education Board of Trustees chairs

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, Nov. 18
8:30 a.m. Meet with leadership from NUCOR 

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Specialized Products Division

Location: Bountiful, Salt Lake City and Taylorsville

2:00 p.m. Meet with Enbridge President Michele Harradence

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Nov. 19

5:00 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Reception
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

7:00 p.m. WGA Governors and First Spouses Dinner
Location: Wrigley Mansion, Phoenix

Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 a.m. WGA Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast with Governors
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

9:00 a.m. Speak at press conference with other governors

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

Media Availability

9:30 a.m. WGA Executive Committee Meeting

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

11:30 a.m. WGA Governors Lunch

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

1:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Welcome Meeting

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

1:30 p.m. Session I: Energy Superabundance for Data Needs

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

2:15 p.m. Session II: Planting the Seeds of a Bountiful Farm Bill

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Keynote: Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

3:45 p.m. Session III: Advancing Connectivity: The Next Phase of BEAD 

Implementation and Broadband Deployment

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

4:45 p.m. Attend WGA Keynote: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

Location:  Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

5:15 p.m. Speak at WGA closing session
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

5:30 p.m. Attend WGA closing reception

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

7:00 p.m. Speak at Governors’ Dinner Reception with WGA Sponsors

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ


Friday, November 21
8:00 a.m. Attend WGA Governors Breakfast

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

4:00 p.m. Speak at National League of Cities City Summit

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

6:00 p.m. Dinner with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham 

Location: Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 17
9:00 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel and Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Present Declaration to the Sikh Community

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Legal update
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 18
10:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to Ogden School District
Location: Heritage Elementary School, Ogden

12:00 p.m. Meet with Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski

Location: Ogden

2:00 p.m. Meet with Ambassador of Georgia

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director of the Governor’s Public Lands Policy      

Coordinating Office

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Nov. 19

No public meetings

Thursday, Nov. 20

9:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to San Juan School District

Location: Montezuma Creek Elementary School, Montezuma Creek

1:00 p.m. Lead literacy site visit to Grand School District
Location: Helen M. Knight Elementary School, Moab


Friday, Nov. 21
9:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to Emery School District
Location: Ferron Elementary School, Ferron

11:30 a.m. Meet with Carbon County Commissioners

Location: Price

1:00 p.m. Lead literacy site visit to Carbon School District
Location: Castle Heights Elementary School, Price

