NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 17
9:15 a.m. Moderate Utah Business Forward panel with University of Utah President Randall and Brigham Young University President Reese
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
11:10 a.m. Speak at Hi Tech Solutions event
Location: 58 N Main St, Brigham City
Media Access
3:30 p.m. Meet with Higher Education Board of Trustees chairs
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Tuesday, Nov. 18
8:30 a.m. Meet with leadership from NUCOR
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Specialized Products Division
Location: Bountiful, Salt Lake City and Taylorsville
2:00 p.m. Meet with Enbridge President Michele Harradence
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Nov. 19
5:00 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Reception
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
7:00 p.m. WGA Governors and First Spouses Dinner
Location: Wrigley Mansion, Phoenix
Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 a.m. WGA Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast with Governors
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
9:00 a.m. Speak at press conference with other governors
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
Media Availability
9:30 a.m. WGA Executive Committee Meeting
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
11:30 a.m. WGA Governors Lunch
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
1:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Welcome Meeting
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
1:30 p.m. Session I: Energy Superabundance for Data Needs
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
2:15 p.m. Session II: Planting the Seeds of a Bountiful Farm Bill
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Keynote: Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
3:45 p.m. Session III: Advancing Connectivity: The Next Phase of BEAD
Implementation and Broadband Deployment
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
4:45 p.m. Attend WGA Keynote: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
5:15 p.m. Speak at WGA closing session
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
5:30 p.m. Attend WGA closing reception
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
7:00 p.m. Speak at Governors’ Dinner Reception with WGA Sponsors
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
Friday, November 21
8:00 a.m. Attend WGA Governors Breakfast
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, AZ
4:00 p.m. Speak at National League of Cities City Summit
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
6:00 p.m. Dinner with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Location: Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 17 – Nov. 21, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 17
9:00 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel and Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Present Declaration to the Sikh Community
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Legal update
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 18
10:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to Ogden School District
Location: Heritage Elementary School, Ogden
12:00 p.m. Meet with Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski
Location: Ogden
2:00 p.m. Meet with Ambassador of Georgia
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director of the Governor’s Public Lands Policy
Coordinating Office
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Nov. 19
No public meetings
Thursday, Nov. 20
9:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to San Juan School District
Location: Montezuma Creek Elementary School, Montezuma Creek
1:00 p.m. Lead literacy site visit to Grand School District
Location: Helen M. Knight Elementary School, Moab
Friday, Nov. 21
9:00 a.m. Lead literacy site visit to Emery School District
Location: Ferron Elementary School, Ferron
11:30 a.m. Meet with Carbon County Commissioners
Location: Price
1:00 p.m. Lead literacy site visit to Carbon School District
Location: Castle Heights Elementary School, Price
