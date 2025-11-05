NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox honors state employees with 2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence

Contact:

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 4, 2025) — Twenty-five state employees were recognized today with the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence. The awards highlight distinguished service across Utah’s executive branch in the categories of Peer Leadership, Embracing Innovation, Heroism, Humanitarianism, Impacting Culture, Outstanding Public Service, and a new honor, Exemplary Leadership.

“Utah works because dedicated public servants show up for the people of this state,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “These 25 honorees stand out among thousands who keep Utah running. Thank you to them and to the families who support their service.”

Established in 2007, the Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize state employees who set the standard for service, leadership, and results for Utahns.

2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence recipients:

Gracia Allen, Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Embracing Innovation

Jackie Andrew, Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Exemplary Leadership

Atie Amirgol, Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Outstanding Public Service

John Capell, Utah Department of Corrections, Outstanding Public Service

Brandee Crockett, Utah Army National Guard, Peer Leadership

Adam Duncan, Office of the Governor, Outstanding Public Service

Duncan Evans, Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, Outstanding Public Service

Angela Gunderson, Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement, Outstanding Public Service

Eric Hansen, Utah Department of Transportation, Peer Leadership

Brian Jensen, Utah Department of Government Operations, Embracing Innovation

Paul Jolley, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Peer Leadership

Tracy Klausmeier, Utah Insurance Department, Peer Leadership

Madison Klein, Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, Embracing Innovation

Jacoba Larsen, Utah State Tax Commission, Outstanding Public Service

Siddartha Muppalla, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, Embracing Innovation

Alyssa Musselman, Utah Labor Commission, Embracing Innovation

Amanda Petersen, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Impacting Culture

Jason Skoubye, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, Peer Leadership

Bruce Stewart, Utah Department of Financial Institutions, Outstanding Public Service

Ben Stireman, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Peer Leadership

Paige Suttich, Utah Department of Workforce Services, Outstanding Public Service

Sheila Thomas, Utah Department of Commerce, Outstanding Public Service

Sherrine Wishart, Utah State Capitol Preservation Board, Peer Leadership

Nicole Yerkes, Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Embracing Innovation

Yukiko Yoneoka, Utah Department of Public Safety, Outstanding Public Service

