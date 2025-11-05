NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox honors state employees with 2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence
Contact:
Julia Pappas
Office of the Governor
1.385.977.6099 | [email protected]
SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 4, 2025) — Twenty-five state employees were recognized today with the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence. The awards highlight distinguished service across Utah’s executive branch in the categories of Peer Leadership, Embracing Innovation, Heroism, Humanitarianism, Impacting Culture, Outstanding Public Service, and a new honor, Exemplary Leadership.
“Utah works because dedicated public servants show up for the people of this state,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “These 25 honorees stand out among thousands who keep Utah running. Thank you to them and to the families who support their service.”
Established in 2007, the Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize state employees who set the standard for service, leadership, and results for Utahns.
2025 Governor’s Awards for Excellence recipients:
- Gracia Allen, Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Embracing Innovation
- Jackie Andrew, Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Exemplary Leadership
- Atie Amirgol, Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Outstanding Public Service
- John Capell, Utah Department of Corrections, Outstanding Public Service
- Brandee Crockett, Utah Army National Guard, Peer Leadership
- Adam Duncan, Office of the Governor, Outstanding Public Service
- Duncan Evans, Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, Outstanding Public Service
- Angela Gunderson, Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement, Outstanding Public Service
- Eric Hansen, Utah Department of Transportation, Peer Leadership
- Brian Jensen, Utah Department of Government Operations, Embracing Innovation
- Paul Jolley, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Peer Leadership
- Tracy Klausmeier, Utah Insurance Department, Peer Leadership
- Madison Klein, Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, Embracing Innovation
- Jacoba Larsen, Utah State Tax Commission, Outstanding Public Service
- Siddartha Muppalla, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, Embracing Innovation
- Alyssa Musselman, Utah Labor Commission, Embracing Innovation
- Amanda Petersen, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Impacting Culture
- Jason Skoubye, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, Peer Leadership
- Bruce Stewart, Utah Department of Financial Institutions, Outstanding Public Service
- Ben Stireman, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Peer Leadership
- Paige Suttich, Utah Department of Workforce Services, Outstanding Public Service
- Sheila Thomas, Utah Department of Commerce, Outstanding Public Service
- Sherrine Wishart, Utah State Capitol Preservation Board, Peer Leadership
- Nicole Yerkes, Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Embracing Innovation
- Yukiko Yoneoka, Utah Department of Public Safety, Outstanding Public Service
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.