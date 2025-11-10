NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 10

9:00 AM Speak at Efficiency & Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC) quarterly meeting

Location: Beehive Room, East Senate Building



9:30 AM Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



10:45 AM Attend Annual Board of Examiners Meeting

Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol



12:00 PM Meet with Matt Hawkins, founder and CEO of Snap Finance, and Nick Greer, founder and CEO of BUILT Brands

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 PM Meeting with Utah State Bar leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 PM Meeting with Rey Butcher

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:30 PM Meeting with Bill Crim, President & CEO of United Way

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Office closed – Veterans Day

4:00 PM Speak at leadership briefing for Governor Brad Little’s senior staff

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Nov. 12

12:00 PM Speak at luncheon with Governor Mark Gordon & Japanese dignitaries

Location: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming

1:30 PM Discussion with Governor Mark Gordon at Governor’s Business Forum

Location: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming

Thursday, Nov. 13

8:50 AM Speak at the Human Potential Summit

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City



1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



6:30 PM Speak at the Utah Department of Corrections Annual Awards Dinner Banquet

Location: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn, Lehi



Friday, Nov. 14

9:00 AM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



11:00 AM Utah Film Festival Discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



12:15 PM Meet with Steve & Jackie Bohls

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



6:00 PM Show Up Utah High School Service Challenge: Student Recognition

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 10

8:30 AM Team Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol



9:30 AM Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



10:00 AM Election management update

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



10:30 AM Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Office closed – Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 12

9:00 AM Lead literacy site visit to Ogden School District

Location: Heritage Elementary School, Ogden

1:00 PM Lead literacy site visit to Box Elder School District

Location: Three Mile Creek Elementary, Perry

Thursday, Nov. 13

1:00 PM Present UServe Power of Service Award

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



5:30 PM Attend Mountainland Association of Government board meeting

Location: Utah County Health and Justice Building, Provo



Friday, Nov. 14

9:00 AM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



1:30 PM Participate in Elected Women of Utah panel

Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove