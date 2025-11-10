NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 10
9:00 AM Speak at Efficiency & Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC) quarterly meeting
Location: Beehive Room, East Senate Building
9:30 AM Boards & Commission Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:45 AM Attend Annual Board of Examiners Meeting
Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol
12:00 PM Meet with Matt Hawkins, founder and CEO of Snap Finance, and Nick Greer, founder and CEO of BUILT Brands
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:30 PM Meeting with Utah State Bar leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 PM Meeting with Rey Butcher
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:30 PM Meeting with Bill Crim, President & CEO of United Way
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Office closed – Veterans Day
4:00 PM Speak at leadership briefing for Governor Brad Little’s senior staff
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Nov. 12
12:00 PM Speak at luncheon with Governor Mark Gordon & Japanese dignitaries
Location: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming
1:30 PM Discussion with Governor Mark Gordon at Governor’s Business Forum
Location: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming
Thursday, Nov. 13
8:50 AM Speak at the Human Potential Summit
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
6:30 PM Speak at the Utah Department of Corrections Annual Awards Dinner Banquet
Location: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn, Lehi
Friday, Nov. 14
9:00 AM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 AM Utah Film Festival Discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:15 PM Meet with Steve & Jackie Bohls
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 PM Show Up Utah High School Service Challenge: Student Recognition
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 10 – Nov. 14, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 10
8:30 AM Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:30 AM Boards & Commission Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 AM Election management update
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 AM Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Office closed – Veterans Day
Wednesday, Nov. 12
9:00 AM Lead literacy site visit to Ogden School District
Location: Heritage Elementary School, Ogden
1:00 PM Lead literacy site visit to Box Elder School District
Location: Three Mile Creek Elementary, Perry
Thursday, Nov. 13
1:00 PM Present UServe Power of Service Award
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 PM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
5:30 PM Attend Mountainland Association of Government board meeting
Location: Utah County Health and Justice Building, Provo
Friday, Nov. 14
9:00 AM Budget Discussion with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 PM Participate in Elected Women of Utah panel
Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
