PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, formerly known as Lisa Pamintuan, is gaining recognition as an emerging artist in the global music scene. Once the youngest president of a college in New York, Nicolas has transitioned from academia to the arts, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique sound and inspiring story.

At just 14, Nicolas made waves in the sports world as the youngest winner of the Irish Open tennis championship, later competing at prestigious events like Wimbledon and the US Open. However, injuries forced her to pivot, leading her to explore new avenues in business, entertainment, and academia.

Her journey, which intertwines sports, education, and the arts, will be chronicled in a forthcoming biography scheduled for release this holiday season. The book details her evolution from a prominent college president to a celebrated figure in the music industry, reflecting her resilience in the face of adversity.

After relocating to Palm Beach and rebranding her luxury line as "Nicolas of Palm Beach," Eylsia embraced her passion for writing and singing. However, her aspirations were challenged by the onset of COVID-19, which left her with permanent lung and respiratory damage. Despite this setback, she utilized cutting-edge medical care and technology from her own company, Worldipi.com, to reclaim her voice and push forward.

In a remarkable resurgence, Eylsia has rapidly ascended the Groover charts for emerging artists, achieving a feat of securing songs in six genres in one week and by placing eight of the top ten songs on the Groover Global Singer-Songwriter charts. Avande Music Publishing has drawn comparisons to iconic artists such as Cher and Celine Dion, spotlighting her versatility and talent.

As her musical career flourishes, discussions surrounding a film adaptation of her biography have become increasingly prominent. This has prompted Eylsia to reveal her legal name in connection with her patented 3D sound technology.

With an impressive social media following of over half a million on TikTok and nearly a quarter of a million on Instagram, Eylsia Nicolas's journey from college president to a leading figure in the European house music scene is a testament to her determination and artistic vision.

As audiences eagerly anticipate the release of her biography and the potential film, Eylsia's story serves as an inspiration, proving that remarkable transformations can arise from unexpected challenges.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

